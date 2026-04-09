PlayVS Acquires LeagueSpot to Power Global Expansion of Its Scholastic and Collegiate Gaming Network

LeagueSpot adds enterprise-grade league operations and competition infrastructure,

accelerating PlayVS's international expansion.

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayVS, the leading scholastic and collegiate competitive gaming platform in North America, today announced its acquisition of LeagueSpot, a global esports league and tournament management platform. The acquisition strengthens PlayVS's technology foundation and expands its international reach, introducing more flexible, partner-led competition models, including white-label leagues and automated tournament operations at scale. With LeagueSpot's expertise, PlayVS is positioned to scale competitive ecosystems across schools, universities, publishers, and partners worldwide.

PlayVS is acquiring LeagueSpot, a global esports league and tournament management platform. The deal significantly expands PlayVS' technology capabilities and positions them to scale internationally with more flexible, partner-led competition models, including white-label leagues and automated tournament operations.

PlayVS currently supports competition across thousands of schools and engages more than 200,000 students annually, providing a structured pathway from high school to college and beyond.

"LeagueSpot significantly strengthens our foundation as we build the most comprehensive competitive gaming platform in the world," said Jon Chapman, CEO of PlayVS. "Their technology and international operating experience enable us to scale globally with greater consistency and operational rigor. Together, we are building a platform designed to support partners, publishers, and players across regions and power the next phase of growth in competitive gaming."

LeagueSpot brings enterprise-grade league technology and operations, deep expertise in international competition management, and a proven track record supporting complex, multi-region esports ecosystems. The platform has worked closely with the PlayVS College League (PCL) for several years, helping deliver structured competition and operational scale across collegiate esports in the U.S. and internationally. Additional LeagueSpot customers have included leading organizations such as Epic Charter Schools, Gallaudet University, AlexForbes Battleboards, Boys & Girls Clubs, and the YMCA.

"This is a defining moment for the global expansion of competitive gaming," said Andrew Barnett, CEO of LeagueSpot. "Our collaboration with the PCL demonstrated the unmatched scale, professionalism, and long-term vision of PlayVS. By bringing our technology and global experience together with their network, we're building a platform that expands access to structured, inclusive competition and unlocks new opportunities for players, schools, and partners worldwide."

As part of the acquisition, Barnett will join PlayVS to drive global strategy and accelerate international expansion.

The acquisition marks a significant step forward in PlayVS's ability to power complex, multi-region competitions and expand partnerships with publishers, leagues, federations, and educational institutions seeking a trusted, scalable platform for competitive gaming.

As part of PlayVS, LeagueSpot's technology and team will be integrated into the platform, enabling expanded global competition, advanced league operations, and new growth opportunities across scholastic, collegiate, and emerging gaming markets.

About PlayVS

PlayVS is the leading scholastic and collegiate gaming platform, helping students unlock the educational, social, and developmental benefits of competitive gaming. The platform connects students, coaches, educators, and schools through structured competition, education-aligned curriculum, and recruitment pathways across K–12 and college. The PlayVS College League (PCL) extends competitive opportunities into higher education. PlayVS is the official esports partner of the NFHS Network, the Special Olympics, and more than 40 state and regional organizations across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit playvs.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About LeagueSpot

LeagueSpot is a global esports league and tournament management platform that delivers enterprise-grade technology for organizing and operating competitive gaming at scale. The platform has supported leagues and tournaments for leading scholastic, collegiate, and amateur organizations across North America and internationally, enabling structured competition and operational efficiency across complex ecosystems. LeagueSpot is now part of PlayVS.

SOURCE PlayVS