PlayVS Teams Up with Army National Guard to Show Students How Competitive Gaming Can Translate to Rewarding Careers

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayVS, the leading high school esports platform in North America, today announced a strategic partnership with the Army National Guard focused on expanding access to scholastic esports while educating students on related career opportunities available through the Army National Guard. The collaboration is designed to strengthen community engagement and connect student athletes with pathways that emphasize leadership, teamwork, and local service.

PlayVS and the Army National Guard are working together to grow scholastic esports and help students turn their skills into future opportunities focused on leadership, career development, and serving their communities.

"Partnering with the Army National Guard furthers our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for students beyond high school," said Jon Chapman, CEO at PlayVS. "This partnership allows us to expand access to organized scholastic esports while connecting student athletes with pathways that emphasize local service, career growth, and community impact."

As part of the partnership, the National Guard will support access to the PlayVS platform for schools in West Virginia, Florida, and Massachusetts during the upcoming esports seasons. Participating schools will compete in organized online competition starting this spring season.

In addition to online play, PlayVS and the National Guard will host a series of in-person gaming events at select high schools and colleges. These local activations will bring together student athletes for both competitive and recreational experiences while providing opportunities to engage directly with local Army National Guard recruiters to learn about how their unique skillsets align with rewarding career opportunities. Events are planned across all three participating states throughout the next two esports seasons. The series will launch its first two stops in Boston, Massachusetts, and Miami, Florida, in May, celebrating local students as they wrap up the academic school year.

"Competitive gaming requires a passion for technology and a unique aptitude for teamwork, communication, and problem-solving under pressure," said Staff Sergeant Eugene Williams, Marketing Data Analyst. "These are the same key qualifications of a host of rewarding careers available in the National Guard in high-demand areas like cyber, engineering, intelligence, networking, and more. Our partnership with PlayVS aims to introduce students to unique opportunities to apply their skills to rewarding careers that allow them to build the futures they're looking for while making a significant impact in their local communities."

The partnership also includes Army National Guard sponsorship of PlayVS State Championships in Florida and Massachusetts, supporting the culmination of each fall and spring season and celebrating the achievements of top high school esports teams.

By combining competitive gaming with local engagement and educational outreach, PlayVS and the National Guard aim to create meaningful, community-driven experiences that resonate with today's students while highlighting opportunities for growth, leadership, and localized service.

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About the Army National Guard (ARNG):

With a presence in 54 states and territories, the Army National Guard is a unique component of the U.S. Army where Soldiers support communities in their home state by responding to domestic emergencies and at the federal level as standby support for Active Duty Soldiers. Army National Guard Soldiers have the flexibility to serve part-time across medical, aviation, law enforcement, transportation, and engineering fields and beyond, while also pursuing their personal and professional goals through a civilian career or higher education. For more information on the opportunities in the National Guard, visit NationalGuard.com.

About PlayVS

PlayVS is North America's leading esports and gaming platform, helping students unlock the many benefits of competitive gaming for students at every level. It offers a comprehensive community where players, coaches, educators, and parents come together to compete, connect, and grow. With the launch of the PlayVS College League (PCL) and the acquisitions of Generation Esports, Playfly College Esports and Vanta Esports, PlayVS now provides the most comprehensive pathway in scholastic esports, from middle school through college. PlayVS is the official esports partner of the NFHS Network, the Special Olympics, and 40+ state and regional organizations across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit playvs.com.

SOURCE PlayVS