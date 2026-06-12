Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc. Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc. cybersecurity incident

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a top-rated national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc. ("Plaza") data breach. Plaza discovered suspicious activity on its network on February 17, 2026.

What Happened

Around February 17, 2026, Plaza identified a security incident involving unauthorized access to an employee's computer, potentially exposing sensitive personal information.

Information Exposed

Plaza has confirmed that the impacted data may include names, addresses, Social Security numbers, birth dates, driver's licenses or other government identification, and information related to mortgage loan applications and servicing.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Plaza may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Up to 137,976 individuals have been affected.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Plaza breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Plaza incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.

Plaza Home Mortgage is a San Diego-based lender that offers home financing through mortgage professionals and financial institutions nationwide.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP