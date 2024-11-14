Plaza Tire Service Expands to Southern Indiana

The new build is the company's first entry into Indiana , representing the sixth state in the growing Plaza Tire Service portfolio.

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto Tire & Service today announces the opening of a new Plaza Tire Service location, located at 9809 Pointe View Drive in Newburgh.

For over 60 years, Plaza Tire Service has led the way in service, selection and price. Known as "The Quick Change Artist," the company strives to make the tire-buying experience easy and hassle-free. Plaza Tire Service stocks a huge selection of tires from top name brands.

The new location is situated next to Starbucks on Grimm and Highway 66. Just east of the Deaconess Gateway Hospital, it boasts over 6,500 square feet across 8 service bays. The location is outfitted with the industry's highest quality equipment to handle tire installations and repairs, wheel balancing, alignments, brakes, shock and strut replacements, oil changes, battery replacements and more. Other routine maintenance services performed in the Newburgh location include fluid flushes for transmissions, power steering systems, coolant systems and brake systems. The location will be open from 7:30am to 5:30pm on weekdays, in addition to convenient Saturday hours between 7:30am to 4:30pm.

Regional Vice President Kevin Seabaugh is highly focused on customer satisfaction: "Plaza Tire Service has made a name for itself thanks to five-star service and a dedication to the customer experience. The fact that we are known for excellence has allowed us to continue growing to 75 locations and counting. We have a great group of employees in that area who are dedicated to the high-quality service we provide in all our stores."

Founded in 1963 by Vernon "Pee Wee" Rhodes, Plaza Tire Service is based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The company is part of the Sun Auto Tire & Service portfolio of companies.

SOURCE Plaza Tire Service