Plaza Tire Service has opened a new location in Lebanon, MO.

With over 70 locations across the Missouri, Southern Illinois, Western Kentucky and Northern Arkansas, the opening expands access to trusted tire and automotive services for local drivers and families in the community.

LEBANON, Mo., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaza Tire Service has opened a new location in Lebanon, Missouri. With more than 70 locations across Missouri and neighboring states, the brand continues to expand access to trusted tire and automotive services for local drivers.

The new Plaza Tire Service store offers a full range of tire and automotive services, including alignments, brakes, oil changes, and batteries. Conveniently situated off Interstate 44 near Walmart, located at 1900 S. Jefferson Ave., Plaza Tire Service Store proudly serves the Lebanon community.

Plaza Tire Service Opens New Location in Lebanon, Missouri

Known as "The Quick Change Artist," Plaza Tire Service has served drivers since 1963 with transparent communication, dependable service, and a commitment to helping customers make informed decisions about their vehicles. The Lebanon location continues that tradition while serving a growing local community.

"Lebanon is a strong community, and we're excited to bring Plaza Tire Service to an area where drivers value trust and long-term relationships," said Regional Vice President Rob Kingery. "This new location allows us to serve local families and businesses with the same level of care and expertise Plaza has delivered for generations."

The Lebanon store is led by an experienced local team focused on delivering the fast, friendly service Plaza Tire Service is known for, supported by the resources, operational standards and warranty coverage of the Sun Auto Network. As part of the Network, the location benefits from shared expertise and technology designed to enhance customer experience while maintaining a neighborhood-focused approach.

Store Details

Plaza Tire Service – Store #9106

1900 S. Jefferson Ave

Lebanon, MO 65536

Phone: 417-288-0099

www.plazatireservice.com/

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service (SATS) owns and operates more than 525 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned stores make up the Sun Auto Network - designed to deliver a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence, and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training, and resources that power each store's success. At every Sun Auto Network location, guests can expect trusted expertise, clear communication, and the confidence to make informed decisions about their vehicles. Whether it's a routine inspection or a major repair, Sun Auto keeps you in the driver's seat.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at www.sun.auto/network.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Plaza Tire Service