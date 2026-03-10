Plaza Tire Service Opens New Belleville, Illinois Location

Plaza Tire Service expands with new Belleville, IL location.

With over 80 locations, this Belleville store adds access to trusted tire and automotive services for drivers across Illinois and the Midwest.

BELLEVILLE, Ill., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaza Tire Service has opened a new location in Belleville, Illinois, continuing the brand's expansion and strengthening its service coverage across the Midwest.

The new store adds to Plaza Tire Service's growing network of more than 80 locations across Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Arkansas, and neighboring communities. By increasing the number of locations within driving distance of one another, the company is able to serve drivers more efficiently, support its teams with shared resources and technician expertise, and ensure consistent service availability across the region.

Founded in 1963 and widely known as "The Quick Change Artist," Plaza Tire Service has grown steadily while maintaining a focus on fast, reliable service and transparent communication with customers.

"Belleville is a strong and growing community, and we're excited to bring Plaza Tire Service to an area where drivers value trust and long-term relationships," said Regional Vice President Rob Kingery. "This new location allows us to serve local families and businesses while strengthening our presence across the Metro East and region."

The Belleville location is led by an experienced team and reflects the company's continued investment in technician training, modern service equipment, and a consistent customer experience across its expanding network.

Plaza Tire Service operates as part of the Sun Auto Network, one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service platforms. The network connects more than 550 locations nationwide, combining the trusted service of local brands with the support, technology, and resources of a national organization.

Store Details

Plaza Tire Service – Store #9109

5940 Belleville Crossing St.

Belleville, IL 62226

www.plazatireservice.com

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service (SATS) owns and operates more than 550 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned stores form the Sun Auto Network, are built to deliver a consistent guest experience grounded in a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and operational support that power each location's success. Across the Network, guests benefit from trusted expertise, transparent communication and dependable service.

Whether it's a routine inspection or a major repair, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confidently on the road.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at www.sun.auto/network.

