Sun Auto Tire & Service Network Expands to Over 550 Locations with Additions in Louisiana and North Carolina

Delta World Tire opens 18 th location in Baton Rouge, LA

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 2, 2026, Sun Auto Tire & Service continued its national expansion to over 550 locations with the opening of a new Delta World Tire shop in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and the acquisition of Liberty Tire & Auto in Liberty, North Carolina.

Delta World Tire, a Sun Auto Network brand, is known throughout Louisiana and the Gulf South for friendly service, knowledgeable technicians, and a commitment to clear communication, qualities reflected in customer feedback. The Baton Rouge store offers a full range of tire and automotive services, supporting daily commuters, families and businesses

A new addition to the Network, Liberty Tire & Auto has earned a strong local reputation for straightforward recommendations, friendly service and a customer-first approach. A trusted provider in central North Carolina, Liberty supports a wide range of automotive needs, from routine maintenance to more complex repairs. The acquisition strengthens Sun Auto's presence in the region.

"These openings reflect how we grow by investing in great local teams and putting the right operational support behind them," said Michael Loa, Regional Vice President. "Expanding Delta World Tire and welcoming Liberty Tire & Auto into the Sun Auto Network allows us to strengthen service in these markets while preserving the customer relationships and local culture that made these businesses successful."

With more than 550 locations and more on the way, Sun Auto is continuing to grow alongside the communities it serves. The company's expansion remains focused on supporting local teams, strengthening regional presence, and ensuring drivers have access to trusted care wherever the road takes them.

Store Details

Store #: 7020

Delta World Tire

Address: 2327 O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge, LA

Phone: (225) 296-9348

www.deltaworldtire.com

Store Details

Store #: 6027

Liberty Tire & Auto

232 N. Greensboro St.

Liberty, NC 27298

(336) 622-2248

https://www.libertytireandauto.net/

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service (SATS) owns and operates more than 550 tire and service centers across the United States and is actively growing its national network. Together, these company-owned stores make up the Sun Auto Network — designed to deliver a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence, and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. At every Sun Auto Network location, guests can expect trusted expertise, clear communication and the confidence to make informed decisions about their vehicles. Whether it's a routine inspection or a major repair, Sun Auto keeps you in the driver's seat.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at www.sun.auto/network.

Media Contact:

Sun Auto Tire & Service Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service