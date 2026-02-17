Sun Auto Tire & Service Expands Alabama Presence Through Two Acquisitions

Bay City Tire & Wheel (Mobile) strengthens Sun Auto's existing 14-store Gulf Coast footprint

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto Tire & Service has expanded its Alabama footprint through two strategic acquisitions totaling four tire and automotive service locations across the state.

Bay City Tire & Wheel builds on the Sun Auto Network's growing Gulf Coast presence, expanding service coverage across Alabama. Together with Fausak Tires, Vannoy's Tires, and T&A Auto Care, it further strengthens the Network, bringing these companies together under one connected platform as we continue to grow nationwide. Known for fast, friendly service and a strong reputation for trust and reliability, Bay City Tire & Wheel has earned the confidence of drivers in its market.

Black's Tire & Auto Save, comprising three locations across northeast and central Alabama, extends Sun Auto's reach into new communities across the state. Together, the additions broaden service coverage in Alabama while strengthening the company's ability to support drivers throughout the Southeast.

"We're proud to continue growing in Alabama and serving drivers across the state," said Michael Loa, Regional Vice President. "By welcoming these respected companies and their teams into the Sun Auto Network, we're strengthening our ability to deliver consistent service standards and help more guests Drive Confidently throughout the Southeast."

All four locations will operate as part of the Sun Auto Network, with access to shared systems, training, and operational resources designed to support long-term performance while preserving the trusted, neighborhood-focused service each store is known for.

With more than 550 locations nationwide, Sun Auto continues to grow its footprint by investing in strong local brands and delivering consistent service standards across markets. Each expansion strengthens the company's ability to help guests Drive Confidently — wherever the road takes them.

Store Details

Store #: 6066

Bay City Tire & Wheel

2571 Government Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 476-3163

baycitytireandwheel.com

Store Details

Store #: 6067

Black's Tire

91 Main Street E

Rainsville, AL 35986

(256) 638-2216

blackstirealabama.com

Store Details

Store #: 6068

Auto Save

5811 Atlanta Hwy

Montgomery, AL 36117

(334) 356-7486

autosavetires.net

Store Details

Store #: 6069

Auto Save

157 N Memorial Dr

Prattville, AL 36067

(334) 365-5808

autosavetires.net

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service (SATS) owns and operates more than 550 tire and service centers across the United States and is actively growing its national network. Together, these company-owned stores make up the Sun Auto Network — designed to deliver a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. At every Sun Auto Network location, guests can expect trusted expertise, clear communication and the confidence to make informed decisions about their vehicles. Whether it's a routine inspection or a major repair, Sun Auto keeps you in the driver's seat.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at www.sun.auto/network.

Media Contact:

Sun Auto Tire & Service Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service