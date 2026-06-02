Plaza Tire Service Opens New Collinsville, Illinois Location

New Plaza Tire Service store opens at 1501 Golfview Dr. in Collinsville





Location marks the 17th Sun Auto location in Illinois

COLLINSVILLE, Ill., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaza Tire Service has opened a new location in Collinsville, Illinois, expanding access to tire and automotive service for drivers on the east side of the greater St. Louis metro area.

Plaza Tire Service has opened a new location in Collinsville, Illinois, expanding the brand’s presence in the greater St. Louis metro area and marking its 17th store in Illinois.

Located at 1501 Golfview Dr., the new store joins the Sun Auto Network and becomes the 17th Sun Auto in Illinois. The Collinsville store will provide a full range of automotive maintenance and tire services while continuing Plaza Tire Service's commitment to delivering best in class automotive care, including top tire brands backed by Sun Auto's price match guarantee.

"We're excited to continue growing the Plaza Tire Service brand in Illinois and serve the Collinsville community," said Rob Kingery, Regional Vice President, Operations. "This new location allows us to better support drivers throughout the region with convenient, trusted service backed by a strong and growing network."

Located near the Orchards Shopping Center and just off Belt Line Road, the new Collinsville store offers convenient access for drivers across the area. Locals can celebrate the opening by taking advantage of limited time offers available exclusively at this location.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service owns and operates more than 575 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned locations form the Sun Auto Network — delivering a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. Whether it's routine maintenance or major repairs, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confident behind the wheel — while supporting the communities they call home.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at sun.auto/network.

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc.