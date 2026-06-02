Sun Auto Expands into the Greater St. Louis Market with New Plaza Tire Service Store in Illinois

New Plaza Tire Service location enhances coverage on the east side of St. Louis

Expansion marks the 17th location in Illinois

MESA, Ariz., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto Tire & Service continues its strategic Midwest growth with the opening of a new Plaza Tire Service location in Collinsville, Illinois. The new location extends the company's presence on the east side of the greater St. Louis area and marks Sun Auto's 17th location in Illinois.

Plaza Tire Service opens in Collinsville, marking the brand's 17th location in Illinois. Post this Plaza Tire Service has opened a new location in Collinsville, Illinois, expanding the brand’s presence in the greater St. Louis metro area and marking its 17th store in Illinois.

Serving the Midwest for more than 60 years and known as the 'Quick Change Artist', the brand-new Collinsville store expands a long-standing regional presence built on trust and dependable service. It strengthens Plaza Tire Service's commitment to delivering best‑in‑class automotive care, including top tire brands backed by Sun Auto's price match guarantee.

"The greater St. Louis market remains a priority in our growth strategy," said Rob Kingery, Regional Vice President, Operations. "This location enhances Plaza Tire Service regional coverage and reinforces our commitment to covering customers in the Midwest."

Sun Auto Network continues to grow through strategic acquisitions and new-build locations nationwide, operating more than 575 locations across the country.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service owns and operates more than 575 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned locations form the Sun Auto Network — delivering a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. Whether it's routine maintenance or major repairs, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confident behind the wheel — while supporting the communities they call home.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at sun.auto/network.

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc.