Sun Auto Increases Presence in Illinois with Recent Acquisition

Main Street Tire & Auto in Virden, Illinois, has been acquired by Sun Auto Tire Service and will operate as Plaza Tire Service.

Acquisition marks the 16th location in Illinois and the 90th Plaza location for the network.

MESA, Ariz., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto Tire & Service continues to grow its Midwest presence with the acquisition of the Main Street Tire & Auto location in Virden, Illinois. Effective today, the store officially joins the Sun Auto Network and will rebrand as Plaza Tire Service.

Plaza Tire Service, known as the 'Quick Change Artist', has supported the Midwest for over 60 years. The acquisition strengthens Plaza Tire Service's presence in Illinois and expands service coverage in the region through a trusted community location backed by the resources of a national network.

Sun Auto expands Midwest footprint with Main Street Tire & Auto rebrand in Virden, Illinois. Post this Main Street Tire & Auto in Virden, Illinois, has officially joined the Plaza Tire Service family, expanding the Sun Auto Network’s presence in the Midwest with continued service to the local community.

"Virden represents an important opportunity to continue growing the Plaza Tire Service brand in Illinois," said Rob Kingery, Regional Vice President, Operations. "This location allows us to expand our reach while reinforcing the operational strength and consistency our network is known for."

As part of the Sun Auto Network, the Virden location will benefit from robust operational support, advanced technology and customer-focused tools designed to enhance the overall service experience while maintaining the local relationships customers know and trust. The location will offer a full range of automotive care, including an array of top tire brands with Sun Auto's price match guarantee, alignments, brake service, oil changes, batteries, diagnostics and preventative maintenance.

The addition marks the 16th location in Illinois and further supports Sun Auto's continued expansion across key Midwest markets.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service owns and operates more than 575 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned locations form the Sun Auto Network — delivering a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. Whether it's routine maintenance or major repairs, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confident behind the wheel — while supporting the communities they call home.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at sun.auto/network.

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc.