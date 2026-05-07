Plaza Tire Service Opens New Location in Ozark, Missouri

New store strengthens Plaza's presence expands access to drivers in the Springfield metro area

Addition marks the 48th Plaza Tire Service in Missouri and the 89th Plaza Tire Service in the country.

OZARK, Mo., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaza Tire Service, part of the Sun Auto Network, continues to grow in Missouri with the opening of a new location, serving drivers across Ozark, Nixa, and the greater Springfield area and along the Highway 65 corridor.

The Plaza addition builds on the brand's reputation among drivers in Christian County, one of the fastest-growing areas south of Springfield.

Plaza Tire Service opens its new Ozark, MO location, strengthening its presence in the Springfield metro area.

The new store will operate under the Plaza Tire Service brand and deliver the company's Driver Commitment, centered on clarity, confidence, and customer care. Customers will also benefit from 24/7 online appointment scheduling, digital vehicle inspections, nationwide warranties, and access to leading tire brands.

The storefront will lead with top tire brands in stock and same-day service, along with a full range of automotive maintenance and repair services, including alignments, brake service, oil changes, batteries and preventative maintenance.

"Missouri continues to be an important market for us," said Michael Loa, Regional Vice President. "This location allows us to strengthen our presence in the Springfield area while continuing to deliver the consistent, expert know-how our customers expect."

Together with Plaza Tire Service, the Sun Auto Network continues to deliver dependable service, transparent communication and a customer-first experience, now backed by an expanding national network that brings consistent coverage to communities like Ozark and across markets.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service owns and operates more than 575 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned locations form the Sun Auto Network — delivering a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. Whether it's routine maintenance or major repairs, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confident behind the wheel — while supporting the communities they call home.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at sun.auto/network.

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc.