Plenful Announces GFI Agent to Automatically Close the Loop on Missing MFP Refunds

GFI Agent automates Good Faith Inquiry submission and ESP reporting, helping pharmacy teams recover every refund owed without the manual chase.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plenful, the leading AI workflow automation platform for pharmacy teams, today announced GFI Agent, a new capability within its MFP Intelligence solution designed to autonomously resolve duplicate or missing refunds. Pharmacy teams can utilize GFI Agent to fully automate GFI submissions, as well as manage and complete the manufacturer requests connected to each GFI, such as providing specific invoices and associated claims to ESP.

Plenful's GFI Agent autonomously resolves duplicate or missing refunds.

Since Medicare's Maximum Fair Price (MFP) went live on Jan. 1, Plenful has helped customers identify as much as 20% of expected MFP refunds as missing. For health systems running a high-volume pharmacy network, missing refunds can add up to hundreds of GFIs manually submitted every month. GFIs must be filed within 120 days of the date of the dispute, or 835 remittance, making the process both time-sensitive and labor-intensive. Without automation, this demands hours of manual work as claim volume grows.

GFI Agent allows pharmacy teams to recover every refund owed, saving weeks of work

As a capability within Plenful's MFP Intelligence solution, pharmacy teams work in one centralized system that handles the process end-to-end, from first inquiry to final payment.

With GFI Agent, pharmacy teams can:

Automate the submission of GFIs directly in Beacon's Resolution Center for every eligible claim

See denied GFIs flagged for review, with the manufacturer's rationale surfaced in Plenful's task management UI

Allow Plenful to locate and associate the purchase invoice tied to each claim via direct integrations with wholesaler EDI feeds

Automatically submit details associated with GFIs to ESP, fully automated or with a human in the loop on invoice-claim review

Track every submission against 835 remittance, updating as refunds are approved, denied, or still pending

Together, these capabilities give pharmacy, revenue cycle, and finance teams full visibility into which refunds are missing, which credits are outstanding, and which claims are still moving through resolution, without submitting, tracking, or reconciling a single one by hand.

Plenful customers live with GFI Agent are already saving weeks of time that would otherwise go to manual GFI submission and reconciliation.

"Every month, pharmacy teams are filing hundreds of Good Faith Inquiries by hand, one claim at a time, just to recover money they're already owed," said Joy Liu, founder and CEO of Plenful. "GFI Agent gives pharmacy teams the claim-level visibility to see exactly where refunds are missing, and automates every eligible submission instead of handling it claim-by-claim. Plenful customers are already seeing up to five weeks of staff time saved annually, time that used to go to manual reconciliation and now runs in the background while they close the loop on missing refunds at the speed the program demands."

GFI Agent is available as part of Plenful's MFP Intelligence solution, which automates reconciliation and increases visibility around MFP refunds to help reduce the administrative burden on pharmacy teams. To learn more about Plenful's entire suite of reconciliation management solutions, including Rebate Management, visit Plenful.com.

About Plenful

Plenful is on a mission to move pharmacy forward through intelligent automation. As the leading AI automation platform purpose-built for pharmacy, Plenful helps teams eliminate administrative burden, enhance compliance, and unlock sustainable growth. By combining deep pharmacy expertise with enterprise-grade AI, Plenful automates complex workflows across intake authorization, 340B management, regulatory compliance and revenue optimization, and other high-value pharmacy operations. Plenful partners with more than 95 leading health systems, infusion practices, pharmacies, and healthcare organizations nationwide to power smarter, faster, and more resilient pharmacy operations. To learn more, visit Plenful.com.

Media Contact:

Morgan Chaney-Arnold

Head of Marketing at Plenful

[email protected]

SOURCE Plenful