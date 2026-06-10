Plenful Announces Referral Agent, the First Agent for 340B, Built to Capture Meaningful 340B Referral Savings at Scale

Plenful's Referral Agent applies advanced LLMs to investigate unstructured EHR data at a scale no manual process can match. At a leading Mid-Atlantic academic medical center, Referral Agent expanded referral claim review from 130 claims per month to 12,700 - a 98x capacity increase. At more than $1,850 in average 340B savings recaptured per claim, the impact compounds with every future fill.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plenful, the leading AI workflow automation platform for pharmacy teams, today announced the launch of Referral Agent, following deployments with major health systems. Referral Agent is the first AI solution purpose-built to identify and capture referral-based savings hidden in unstructured clinical documentation.

Referral Agent acts as a force multiplier for 340B teams.

A single 340B referral claim can be worth more than $1,850 in recaptured savings — value that compounds across every future fill. Referral Agent reviews tens of thousands of claims each month, recovering savings that would otherwise go uncaptured.

The 340B Drug Pricing Program covers nearly 50% of U.S. hospitals, generating billions in savings that fund care for underserved patients. For most covered entities, referral capture is one of the largest untapped savings opportunities within 340B, and one of the hardest to operationalize. Without AI automation, pharmacy teams manually dig through fragmented referral and clinical documentation, including notes, free-text fields, and faxes, scattered across multiple systems. Traditional third-party administrator (TPA) matching logic surfaces only discretely coded data, leaving the majority of real-world evidence undiscovered. Manual chart review is expensive, inconsistent, and nearly impossible to scale across the thousands of claims large health systems process each month. Most programs have never attempted a systematic referral capture strategy - the operational lift is simply too high.

Plenful's Referral Agent acts as a force multiplier for 340B teams. Using large language models (LLMs) trained on clinical language, the agent analyzes both structured and unstructured EHR data - including clinical notes, PDFs, and other documentation - to find referrals and match them to downstream claims. Results are ranked by drug cost and specialty, so 340B teams can prioritize the highest-value opportunities. Every finding includes the source document, extracted evidence, and a confidence signal, giving pharmacy teams an auditable record defensible in an HRSA audit.

For external referrals where encounter data lives outside the EHR, Referral Agent traces prescription claims, recovering scripts that would otherwise remain invisible to covered entities.

Plenful's Referral Agent enables pharmacy teams to:

Uncover millions in missed 340B savings. Recover referral-based claims that manual processes couldn't reach. With average recapture exceeding $1,850 per claim, and covered entities reviewing thousands of claims per month, the impact adds up quickly.

Recover referral-based claims that manual processes couldn't reach. With average recapture exceeding $1,850 per claim, and covered entities reviewing thousands of claims per month, the impact adds up quickly. Significantly scale referral review. Automate the scanning of clinical notes, summaries, and PDFs to uncover referral evidence that's often missed by manual review. At a leading Mid-Atlantic academic medical center, Referral Agent expanded referral claim review from 130 claims per month to 12,700 - a 98x capacity increase.

Automate the scanning of clinical notes, summaries, and PDFs to uncover referral evidence that's often missed by manual review. At a leading Mid-Atlantic academic medical center, Referral Agent expanded referral claim review from 130 claims per month to 12,700 - a 98x capacity increase. Act on ranked, high-confidence findings. Prioritize flagged claim review by drug cost and referral specialty to optimize for high-value work. Plenful customers report, on average, an 82% accuracy rate on flagged claims.

Prioritize flagged claim review by drug cost and referral specialty to optimize for high-value work. Plenful customers report, on average, an 82% accuracy rate on flagged claims. Close the loop on referral documentation . Automatically generate and send referral documentation back to the referring provider via major EHRs. Referral Agent closes the documentation loop to build a defensible, HRSA-ready evidence record for every captured referral.

. Automatically generate and send referral documentation back to the referring provider via major EHRs. Referral Agent closes the documentation loop to build a defensible, HRSA-ready evidence record for every captured referral. Gain visibility into external referrals. Trace contract pharmacy claims to attribute referrals that exist entirely outside the health system's EHR.

"One of our partners went from reviewing 130 referral claims a month to 12,700 — not by adding staff, but by letting AI do the work that was never possible to do manually," said Joy Liu, Founder and CEO of Plenful. "Most 340B programs aren't running a referral capture strategy at all — not because the savings weren't real, but because finding informal referrals buried in clinical notes is an infinite task. Referral Agent changes the equation entirely. It expands what your team can pursue beyond formal orders alone and makes a strategy that was too cost-prohibitive to run manually not just possible, but scalable."

Referral Agent expands Plenful's 340B Audit and Optimization suite - trusted by 95+ healthcare organizations - giving pharmacy, compliance, and finance teams a comprehensive platform to protect and grow their 340B programs. To learn more about Plenful's AI workflow automation platform for 340B optimization, revenue optimization, and expanded intake authorization solutions for infusion and specialty pharmacy teams, visit Plenful.com.

About Plenful

Plenful is on a mission to move pharmacy forward through intelligent automation. As the leading AI automation platform purpose-built for pharmacy teams, Plenful eliminates administrative burden, enhances compliance, and unlocks sustainable growth. By combining deep pharmacy expertise with enterprise-grade AI, Plenful automates complex workflows across intake authorization, 340B management, reconciliation management, and more. Plenful partners with more than 95 leading health systems, infusion practices, pharmacies, and healthcare organizations nationwide to power smarter, faster, and more resilient pharmacy operations. To learn more, visit Plenful.com.

Plenful Media Contact:

Morgan Chaney-Arnold

Head of Marketing at Plenful

[email protected]

SOURCE Plenful