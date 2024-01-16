Plenty of Room to Move in Latest Upgraded Points Study: Which U.S. Airlines Offer the Most and Least Legroom?

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points released its newest research findings analyzing economy seat pitch across the 10 busiest domestic flight routes, providing valuable insights into the legroom provided by multiple major U.S. airlines.

The U.S. Airlines with the Most and Least Legroom

"Legroom is a crucial aspect of passenger comfort, especially during longer flights," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "Our goal is to empower travelers with information that helps them make informed decisions while traveling. So, we're happy to shed some light on which airlines prioritize more space for their passengers."

Study Methodology

Upgraded Points used the Google Chrome extension Legrooms for Google Flights to determine the average legroom for each airline before collecting data from all listed flights on the 10 busiest U.S. domestic routes in November 2023. Recording the seat pitch for economy seats on each of these flights, they then calculated the average seat pitch for each airline and aircraft.

Discovering the Legroom Leaders

Soaring High in Seat Space: JetBlue Airways emerged as the leader in legroom, offering an impressive average seat pitch of 32.3 inches. JetBlue's modern fleet, including the spacious Airbus A320 and A321 models, contributes to the airline's commitment to passenger comfort.

Specific Aircraft Models

Of the nearly 2 dozen plane models studied, a few facts stood out:

Not All Are Equal: Individual aircraft used by each airline plays a pivotal role in determining legroom. For example, the Embraer 190 leads the industry with an average seat pitch of 32.0 inches, emphasizing passenger comfort.

Individual aircraft used by each airline plays a pivotal role in determining legroom. For example, the Embraer 190 leads the industry with an average seat pitch of 32.0 inches, emphasizing passenger comfort. Spacious Models Make a Difference: Boeing models, including the 767, 777, and 787, offer a generous 31.0-inch seat pitch, underscoring Boeing's commitment to passenger comfort in larger, long-haul aircraft.

Boeing models, including the 767, 777, and 787, offer a generous 31.0-inch seat pitch, underscoring Boeing's commitment to passenger comfort in larger, long-haul aircraft. Less Is Not Best: The Airbus A320neo offers the least legroom, with a seat pitch of just 28.0 inches. Passengers on longer flights should consider this when booking.

The Airbus A320neo offers the least legroom, with a seat pitch of just 28.0 inches. Passengers on longer flights should consider this when booking. Factors at Play: Other Airbus models, such as the Airbus A320, provide up to 34 inches of legroom for economy passengers on select models, with an average seat pitch of 30.1 inches across all A320s.

For a closer look at each airline and all plane models surveyed, along with helpful color charts, please visit the complete study online .

