Plexus® Donates over $1,000,000 and more than 2,000 hours of Volunteerism in 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide®, a leading health and wellness company, reached an exciting philanthropic milestone this year, donating over $1,000,000 in monetary and in-kind donations to nationwide nonprofits. In 2023, Plexus focused on widening support for community programs, fighting food insecurity, and providing relief to thousands in times of need. Company employees provided over 2,000 hours of volunteer time and Brand Ambassadors assisted in volunteering efforts.

"At Plexus, we believe in the spirit of giving," said President and Founder Alec Clark. "We are proud of our partnerships with various nonprofits and organizations, which offer relief to thousands. We sincerely believe that a community is strengthened through actions of support and look forward to increasing our efforts in the new year."

During Hunger Action Month® in September, Plexus worked with Feeding America® to donate over 300,969 meals** through the customer purchases of Lean, Reset and Slim. Plexus also coordinated an August food packing event with 100 Brand Ambassadors – local independent salesforce – at Florida's Treasure Coast Food Bank. Over 68,000 meals were packed by enthusiastic volunteers with an additional donation of $5,000.

In Phoenix, Plexus continued a longtime relationship with Phoenix Children's Hospital contributed $127,000 in monetary and in-kind donations at the sixth annual Pima Center Community Walk at Plexus headquarters. Donations went toward the Phoenix Children's Center for Heart Care with corporate sponsors from Target, Stowebridge, Arizona Nutritional Supplements, INW Phoenix Formulations and more.

A core value to Plexus is entrepreneurialism. To support local entrepreneurs, Plexus partnered with Junior Achievement of Arizona to sponsor a Plexus storefront at JA's Biztown- a simulated town center offering experiential learning. The three-year commitment is enjoyed by elementary students, of whom 53% are expected to start their own businesses.

During critical times in our country, Plexus donated $10,000 to the American Red Cross to provide assistance for Hawaii relief and also donated to The Salvation Army to provide heat relief during a record-hot summer in Arizona.

Plexus employees closed out the year with donations to Make-A-Wish, Toys for Tots, the Veteran's Heritage Project, and many more organizations. In addition, staff served holiday lunch at St. Vincent de Paul and donated hundreds of gifts and hours to The Salvation Army's Christmas Angel program to ensure children are blessed this holiday season.

"At Plexus, we truly love to spend time serving the community by volunteering," said Senior Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility at Plexus Worldwide, Elizabeth Woods. "We are enthusiastic about increasing our volunteer efforts in 2024, continuing our giveback, and providing opportunities through community partnerships."

**Every Plexus Lean sold contributes a donation equal to 10 meals and every Plexus Reset sold contributes a donation equivalent to three meals to Feeding America® helping to provide at least 5 million meals annually. One dollar helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

