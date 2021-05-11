Plexus Worldwide Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Plexus Mexico with New Product Store

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide, is celebrating the first anniversary of Plexus Mexico with a brand-new product store at their headquarters in Guadalajara. Plexus entered the Mexico market last year and shortly thereafter became members of the National Association of the Food Supplement Industry of Mexico (ANAISA).

Since their Mexico opening, Plexus has remained committed to providing consumers with products they can trust. Plexus has pledged to produce the highest quality, most effective health and wellness products that are thoroughly tested to meet rigid scientific guidelines.

In addressing consumer needs, the product store at the Guadalajara headquarters eliminates the wait for Plexus favorites and offers many conveniences. This allows consumers to save on shipping and place new orders at will. To shop products while visiting the store, check-in at the in-store kiosk and place new orders. Orders can also be placed ahead of time to pick up at will call.

Additionally, Ambassadors can reserve a conference room and invite teammates or prospective members in Mexico to get a taste of Plexus. This allows them to help new Customers and Ambassadors enroll in Plexus. Available are two small meeting rooms, fitting up to four people, and one large conference space, fitting up to 50 people*.

The product store in Guadalajara will be open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Av. Circunvalación Jorge Álvarez del Castillo

#1082, Local 1 planta baja, Plaza Punto Country.

C.P. 44620 Guadalajara JAL, México

To learn more about Plexus Worldwide visit mx.plexusworldwide.com and join the conversation on social using #Plexusworldwide @plexusworldwide

*Due to government regulations and social distancing guidelines, there will be limited space in the product store and a large meeting room for the foreseeable future. The maximum allowed for the large meeting room is 25.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 25 global companies according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com

SOURCE Plexus Worldwide