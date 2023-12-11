Plexus Worldwide Continues Strong Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Initiatives

Plexus Worldwide

11 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide, a leading health and wellness company, reaffirms its commitment to supporting breast cancer awareness and research. Through its Strong in Pink initiative, Plexus continued to support charities including Cancer Support Community Arizona, Feeding America®, and other affiliates across the United States including Cancer Support Community Los Angeles, Cancer Support Community Central Ohio, and Gilda's Club Middle Tennessee in honor of October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month.               

In recognition of BCAM, when both Plexus Lean and Plexus Slim were purchased, Plexus doubled its standard Nourish One donation to Feeding America and made a matching donation to Cancer Support Community Arizona and affiliate organizations across the globe to provide much-needed resources and support to individuals affected by breast cancer. Additionally, Plexus team members volunteered to decorate Plexus and Cancer Support Community Arizona co-branded BCAM encouragement cards.

"We are deeply committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer," said Alec Clark, President and Co-Founder of Plexus Worldwide. "We align with organizations such as Cancer Support Community Arizona, and other similar charities because they play a crucial role in providing emotional and practical support to individuals facing the challenges of cancer."

In addition to its U.S efforts, Plexus expanded its global reach by making donations to select international organizations during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. These organizations included Cruz Rosa Guadalajara in Mexico, the Canadian Cancer Society in Canada, and the McGrath Foundation in Australia.

Plexus Worldwide has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to fighting breast cancer by donating over $477,000 to breast cancer organizations across the United States and around the world since 2019. The company's dedication to this cause remains strong, and it's committed to expanding its support for breast cancer awareness initiatives in the years to come.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 30 largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

About Feeding America: Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

About Cancer Support Community Arizona: Since 1999, Cancer Support Community Arizona has been providing programs to help ease the burden of the cancer journey for cancer patients and their loved ones. The nonprofit organization offers more than 100 free programs per month, including support groups, healthy lifestyle programs, education presentations, social connections, and embedded hospital navigators who connect newly diagnosed cancer patients and their families to resources. A majority of Cancer Support Community Arizona's programs are funded by individual and corporate donors. To learn more about CSCAZ, visit cscaz.org.

SOURCE Plexus Worldwide

