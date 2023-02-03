Plexus Worldwide® Hosts Annual Super Saturday Event to Kick Off the New Year

Wellness company reveals new product and enhanced technology for 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), one of the largest direct selling health and wellness companies in the world, announced its newest product and enhanced technology at its annual Super Saturday event at Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona, on January 14. The hybrid event brought thousands of Brand Ambassadors together for a sneak peek of what the company has planned for 2023. Participants also heard from company executives and Brand Ambassadors about business-building strategies.

Gene Tipps, CEO of Plexus Worldwide, presents at Plexus' Super Saturday hybrid event revealing a new product and enhanced technology for 2023.

During the hybrid event viewed by thousands worldwide, Plexus introduced the company's newest product, Smart Snack Minis , which will play an integral part in the trending clean snacking category. Smart Snack Minis are nutrient-dense bars, combining both dietary fiber and lean protein in smaller portions to support digestive health and the gut microbiome.

"The large number of Brand Ambassadors who participated in our annual Super Saturday event showcases the commitment to Plexus as we enter the new year on the heels of a successful Reset launch, which is the foundation for our back-to-basics focus on gut health," said Gene Tipps , Chief Executive Officer of Plexus. "We will also continue to support the community we've established and the genuine desire of Brand Ambassadors to grow their businesses through our innovation, including our flagship products that support gut health which were some of the first to market."

Super Saturday is designed to inspire Brand Ambassadors and highlight best practices and success stories to help grow their independent, direct selling businesses. Many of the day's presenters were Brand Ambassadors who shared their experiences and tips to help others continue their journey with Plexus and strengthen their businesses. Attendees also gained valuable insights from keynote speaker Valorie Burton .

Top Brand Ambassadors also held watch parties in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, where participants had the opportunity to gather as a team, learn from presenters, and improve their skills. Plexus also introduced a "share a cart" feature with innovative website enhancements, making Plexus products easier to share than ever before. The company also discussed new strategies for using social sharing and social media to help Brand Ambassadors meet their goals.

"Super Saturday was amazing because it inspired our Brand Ambassadors and attendees on how to best grow their businesses and apply social selling strategies," said Alec Clark , President, Founder, and Vice Chair of Plexus. "It doesn't matter if the participant is a new Brand Ambassador or long established, the inspiration taken from Super Saturday reinforces tactics for success and revamps their current business approach, ensuring attendees reach their personal goals."

Plexus Worldwide sells wellness products globally to Customers and Brand Ambassadors in its mission to support a healthy lifestyle. Plexus products include four categories: gut health, weight management, skincare, and nutrition.

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 25 largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit www.plexusworldwide.com .

