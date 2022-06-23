Plexus Worldwide® Introduces Plexus Reset™, a 3-day nutritionally supported fast that helps to reset your metabolism.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading direct selling health and wellness company, has launched its revolutionary product system, Plexus Reset, designed to help revitalize, restore, and reset whole-body health in 3 days.

The Standard American Diet (SAD) can often disrupt the body's system with a negative impact on metabolism, due to high amounts of added sugars plus saturated and trans fats, and low amounts of dietary fiber and nutrients. A recent trend to overcome calorie-dense, nutrient-lacking eating habits is intermittent fasting. Still, many find fasting too difficult to adhere to. Plexus Reset provides an alternative option with products that deliver a balanced nutrient profile and signal satiety, making it simple to achieve the health benefits that fasting offers. This system lays the foundation for optimal health and maximum results with Plexus products and healthy lifestyle choices.

Plexus Reset consists of eight products that support overall health and wellness and contain a unique blend of proprietary supplements and foods with functional ingredients for healthy cellular metabolism.

"We're excited to have a complete system that gives people the support they need to take control of their health," says Dr. Michael Hartman, PhD, Vice President Research and Development at Plexus Worldwide. "People want a way to jumpstart their progress and form better habits. Plexus Reset gives them just that by taking the guesswork out of supported fasting."

All of the products in Plexus Reset are formulated with scientifically studied ingredients and are gluten free, non-GMO, and contain no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

The Plexus Reset 3-day system includes a combination of new innovative products along with existing top sellers designed to work synergistically:

Plexus Lean™ Whey Milk Chocolate – This newly reformulated and delicious meal replacement shake is loaded with vitamins and minerals to fuel you through the day, along with prebiotic fiber, polydextrose, and digestive enzymes to support overall digestive and microbiome health.

Plexus Reset is available for $149.00 (USD) at www.plexusworldwide.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC is an industry-leading direct sales company that ignites Hope, Health, and Happiness for those who want more out of life. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 15 largest direct sales companies in the United States and the top 30 global companies, according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities helps individuals meet their health, wellness, and financial goals. For more information about Plexus, visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

