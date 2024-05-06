Plexus Worldwide Launches IronWoman - A Revolutionary Iron Supplement Designed for Women

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide , a leading health and wellness company, announces the launch of IronWoman, an iron supplement specifically formulated for the unique needs of women. Iron deficiency is a prevalent concern, affecting 35% of women. IronWoman addresses this issue with a novel approach that goes beyond traditional iron supplements.

IronWoman sets itself apart by pairing the L Plantarum strain, with cysteine, and Vitamin C to create a combination that offers superior iron absorption:

L. Plantarum : This unique probiotic strain enhances iron absorption by producing metabolites that increase iron bioavailability and promote a healthy gut environment.

: This unique probiotic strain enhances iron absorption by producing metabolites that increase iron bioavailability and promote a healthy gut environment. Cysteine : This amino acid plays a crucial role in iron absorption by facilitating its transport in the body

: This amino acid plays a crucial role in iron absorption by facilitating its transport in the body Vitamin C: well-known for its immune-boosting properties, Vitamin C further enhances iron absorption.

Young women, adult women, and female athletes are particularly susceptible to iron deficiency due to various factors:

Unoptimized Diets : many women's diets may lack sufficient iron-rich foods.

: many women's diets may lack sufficient iron-rich foods. Menstruation : Regular menstrual cycles can contribute to iron loss.

: Regular menstrual cycles can contribute to iron loss. Moderate to Extreme Activity: Female athletes experience iron loss through sweat and physical exertion.

Iron is essential for overall well-being, impacting muscle function, focus, energy levels, and fatigue. IronWoman can help women improve these functions and support an active lifestyle, by addressing iron deficiency.

Plexus Worldwide is committed to empowering women with the tools they need to achieve optimal health. IronWoman is a testament to this commitment, providing a superior iron supplement solution designed to meet the specific needs of women.

About Plexus Worldwide

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 30 largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit plexusworldwide.com.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Rodger | Pierce Mattie | [email protected]

SOURCE Plexus Worldwide