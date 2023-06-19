Plexus Worldwide® Launches Plexus Sleep™

New Supplement Developed to Support Restful Sleep and a Healthy Gut Microbiome*

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading direct selling health and wellness company, announced the launch of Plexus Sleep, a supplement that promotes quality, restorative sleep and helps maintain a healthy sleep cycle.*

Plexus Sleep contains 5 mg of melatonin, a hormone that plays a role in sleep, paired with 1.7 grams of gut-healthy prebiotic fiber FOS (fructooligosaccharides). It is also formulated with ashwagandha, an adaptogenic herb, along with GABA, lemon balm extract, and L-tryptophan.*

A survey conducted by Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, found that 8 in 10 adults worldwide want to improve the quality of their sleep1. The Mayo Clinic recommends that adults sleep a minimum of 7 hours per night, with older populations tending to sleep less.2

"Inadequate sleep and overall poor quality of sleep is an issue that many people deal with," says Michael Hartman, Vice President of Research and Development at Plexus Worldwide. "We developed Plexus Sleep to address sleep from two approaches – ingredients that support healthy sleep patterns and prebiotic fibers that feed probiotic gut microbes. As a company that focuses on gut health, this is an exciting new addition to our product offering."

Research demonstrates that sleep plays a role in overall health, with quality sleep associated with improved mental health3 and mindfulness4, while sleep deprivation has been associated with reduced alertness, attention, and vigilance5.

Sleep and the gut microbiome have received increased attention recently, as part of research on the gut-brain axis. Studies have shown that sleep quality and efficiency may be associated with gut diversity.6

Plexus Sleep is available as a gummy supplement in a sugar-free mixed berry flavor. It contains no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent representatives ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top twenty-five largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

  1. https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/press/2019/20190307-philips-global-sleep-survey
  2. https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/adult-health/expert-answers/how-many-hours-of-sleep-are-enough/faq-20057898
  3. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34607184/
  4. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33012668/
  5. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21075236/
  6. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6779243/

