Plexus Worldwide® Participates in Hunger Action Month® for the 5th Year in a Row

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 5th straight year, Plexus Worldwide, a leading health and wellness company, continued its mission to help end hunger through donations and volunteer efforts as part of Hunger Action Month®. Each September, Feeding America®, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization, hosts Hunger Action Month nationwide to raise awareness about hunger in America and inspire action.

With plans to continue its philanthropic efforts throughout the year, Plexus®, a Mission Partner for Feeding America, doubled its donations by donating over 300,969 meals to the organization for all customers who purchased both its Lean and Slim products in September. This campaign supports the company's goal to reach 40 million meals**, the monetary equivalent of $4 million, donated by the end of 2023.

For Plexus, the commitment to Nourish One® and Feeding America goes beyond donations. As part of Plexus Worldwide's partnership with Feeding America's Hunger Action Month, Plexus supported St. Mary's Food Bank, a local Feeding America partner, and focused efforts at every level to give back to communities and help end food insecurity. Through volunteer efforts at St. Mary's Food Bank, 114 members of the Plexus community showed up for Hunger Action Month and donated the equivalent of 342 volunteer hours.

Together, team members packed over 14,000 emergency and senior food boxes that will help many families/households and seniors. Plexus also donated $10,000 to St. Mary's Food Bank, which the food bank equates to 50,000 meals. In total, Plexus packed and donated 64,212 meals in honor of Hunger Action Month.

Since 2018, Plexus has partnered with Feeding America through its Nourish One initiative to provide meals** to Americans who experience food insecurity. Every Plexus Lean™ sold contributes a donation equivalent to 10 meals, and every Plexus Reset sold contributes a donation equivalent to 3 meals to Feeding America®, helping provide at least 5 million meals annually. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

In 2022, 49 million people turned to food banks and community programs to help put food on the table. "Hunger affects millions of Americans daily. In participating in Hunger Action Month and programs like Nourish One, we hope to play a critical role in providing food banks and community programs with the resources families and individuals need to thrive," says Alec Clark, Plexus Worldwide Founder and President.

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being.

