Plexus Worldwide® Reaches 40 Million Meals to Fight Food Insecurity

News provided by

Plexus Worldwide

16 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide, a leading health and wellness company, is proud to announce the milestone of 40 million meals* donated to families experiencing food insecurity through its Nourish One® initiative. This partnership with Feeding America® and global partner, Mary's Meals, has assisted the delivery of meals to affiliated food banks since 2018 through the purchase of products Plexus Lean™, Plexus Reset™ and Canada's Protein+.

"Approximately 49 million people face hunger in America each year," said President and Co-Founder of Plexus Worldwide, Alec Clark. "We are committed to making a difference in the lives of people, families and households to ensure they don't go hungry."

Plexus Worldwide began the Nourish One initiative five years ago, partnering with Feeding America to help reduce food insecurity. A monetary donation equivalent to 10 meals* is made for every purchase of Plexus Lean and a donation of 3 meals* for every purchase of Reset. Plexus® set a goal to achieve 40 million meals* donated in the totality of the program's existence and happily reached this goal by December 2023.

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States with a network of over 200 food banks. Mary's Meals is another nonprofit helping to feed more than 2.4 million children every school day, offering meals in impoverished countries across the world.

Community contributions go beyond this initiative as Plexus employees also volunteered at St. Mary's Food Bank in September, packing 14,000 emergency and senior food boxes while also donating $10,000 to the Phoenix food bank, which is the equivalent of 50,000 meals to assist families and households during a difficult year.

Additional philanthropic goals were achieved at Plexus Worldwide this year. The 6th Annual Pima Center Community Walk at Plexus's Scottsdale headquarters contributed over $127,000 for Phoenix Children's Center for Heart Care, and 100 Plexus Brand Ambassadors volunteered at Treasure Coast Food Bank in Florida where a $5,000 donation was offered to the food bank, the equivalent of 68,187 meals.

"Plexus's fight to end hunger is intentional and ongoing," said Clark. "We hope to impact millions of more lives for the better in 2024."

For more information about the Nourish One program, please visit https://plexusworldwide.com/nourish-one.

*Every Plexus Lean sold contributes a donation equivalent to 10 meals and every Plexus Reset sold contributes a donation equivalent to three meals to Feeding America®, helping to provide at least 5 million meals annually. One dollar helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top twenty-five largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit plexusworldwide.com.

SOURCE Plexus Worldwide

Also from this source

Plexus Worldwide Continues Strong Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Initiatives

Plexus Worldwide Continues Strong Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Initiatives

Plexus Worldwide, a leading health and wellness company, reaffirms its commitment to supporting breast cancer awareness and research. Through its...
Plexus Worldwide® Participates in Hunger Action Month® for the 5th Year in a Row

Plexus Worldwide® Participates in Hunger Action Month® for the 5th Year in a Row

For the 5th straight year, Plexus Worldwide, a leading health and wellness company, continued its mission to help end hunger through donations and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.