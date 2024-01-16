Plexus Worldwide® Reaches 40 Million Meals to Fight Food Insecurity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide, a leading health and wellness company, is proud to announce the milestone of 40 million meals* donated to families experiencing food insecurity through its Nourish One® initiative. This partnership with Feeding America® and global partner, Mary's Meals, has assisted the delivery of meals to affiliated food banks since 2018 through the purchase of products Plexus Lean™, Plexus Reset™ and Canada's Protein+.

"Approximately 49 million people face hunger in America each year," said President and Co-Founder of Plexus Worldwide, Alec Clark. "We are committed to making a difference in the lives of people, families and households to ensure they don't go hungry."

Plexus Worldwide began the Nourish One initiative five years ago, partnering with Feeding America to help reduce food insecurity. A monetary donation equivalent to 10 meals* is made for every purchase of Plexus Lean and a donation of 3 meals* for every purchase of Reset. Plexus® set a goal to achieve 40 million meals* donated in the totality of the program's existence and happily reached this goal by December 2023.

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States with a network of over 200 food banks. Mary's Meals is another nonprofit helping to feed more than 2.4 million children every school day, offering meals in impoverished countries across the world.

Community contributions go beyond this initiative as Plexus employees also volunteered at St. Mary's Food Bank in September, packing 14,000 emergency and senior food boxes while also donating $10,000 to the Phoenix food bank, which is the equivalent of 50,000 meals to assist families and households during a difficult year.

Additional philanthropic goals were achieved at Plexus Worldwide this year. The 6th Annual Pima Center Community Walk at Plexus's Scottsdale headquarters contributed over $127,000 for Phoenix Children's Center for Heart Care, and 100 Plexus Brand Ambassadors volunteered at Treasure Coast Food Bank in Florida where a $5,000 donation was offered to the food bank, the equivalent of 68,187 meals.

"Plexus's fight to end hunger is intentional and ongoing," said Clark. "We hope to impact millions of more lives for the better in 2024."

For more information about the Nourish One program, please visit https://plexusworldwide.com/nourish-one.

*Every Plexus Lean sold contributes a donation equivalent to 10 meals and every Plexus Reset sold contributes a donation equivalent to three meals to Feeding America®, helping to provide at least 5 million meals annually. One dollar helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top twenty-five largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit plexusworldwide.com .

SOURCE Plexus Worldwide