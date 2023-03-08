Plexus Worldwide's Successful Year Positively Impacts Customers and Communities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide® (Plexus®), a leading health and wellness company based in Scottsdale, released impressive numbers and milestones following a successful year for the company, its Brand Ambassadors, and nonprofit partners.

Plexus Worldwide employees held a walk to raise funds for local children's charities in March 2022

In 2022, the company shipped more than 3.2 million orders to customers worldwide and generated more than $454 million in total gross sales. This success was fueled in part by the launch of 12 new products, including Plexus Reset™, a 3-day nutritionally supported fast that is designed to help revitalize, restore, and reset the body's metabolism and provide optimal nutrition.

More than 7,500 Brand Ambassadors attended the company's signature event in Columbus, Ohio this past June at the 2022 Ignite convention. The 3-day celebration was centered around recognizing top sellers, learning best business practices from industry experts, and discovering new products in gut health, weight management, skincare, and nutrition.

Plexus also hosted the 2022 Evolución Convention in Mexico City with more than 460 Plexus Brand Ambassadors. Leaders from Plexus Mexico gave inspiring presentations and unveiled a brand refresh that embraces Mexican culture and highlights vibrant concept art created by artist Asero Rodríguez.

The wellness company also celebrated 45 long-standing team members who reached their five-year anniversaries by awarding them free vacations to Orlando, Florida. Plexus has created a strong culture of recognizing employees for performance and tenure by providing stellar benefits that include learning and development opportunities and 16 paid volunteer hours every year to give back to the community.

Plexus's dedication to supporting important causes resulted in donations of over $949,000 to various nonprofits, including Feeding America, Mary's Meals, The Salvation Army, Phoenix Children's, Arizona Helping Hands, and more. The company provided over $4.7 million worth of in-kind donations to nonprofits across the United States and Mexico. In addition, Plexus team members continued to give of their time generously, donating over 1,900 hours to volunteer at over 35 different events and organizations.

"Throughout the year, our team members demonstrated the talent and commitment of our 'One Plexus' culture, working together to impact lives within our community," said Gene Tipps, CEO of Plexus Worldwide. "It is incredible to see the shared commitment between our staff, Brand Ambassadors, and leadership to carry out our mission to promote hope, health, and happiness initiatives year after year."

In an effort to help end hunger globally, Plexus launched the Nourish One® campaign in 2018. Through this initiative, the company has helped provide over 35 million meals* to people experiencing hunger, with 34 million meals* to children and families in the U.S., in partnership with Feeding America®, and over 1 million meals through our international partner, Mary's Meals.

In September, Tipps was named CEO to allow founders Tarl Robinson and Alec Clark to begin their new roles as Chair and Vice-Chair of Plexus' Strategic Council. As former President of Global Operations for Plexus, Tipps was the driving force behind the delivery of dozens of new products and oversaw operations and information technology in domestic and international markets.

In 2022, Plexus ranked #25 in revenue on the Direct Selling News (DSN) Global 100 list of top direct-selling companies and was selected for the DSN Bravo Impact Award for its unwavering commitment to giving back to the community. Plexus was also recognized among the Best Places to Work in Direct Selling for the 5th time.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 25 largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit www.plexusworldwide.com

*Every Plexus Lean sold contributes a donation equivalent to 10 meals and every Plexus Reset sold contributes a donation equivalent to 3 meals to Feeding America®, helping to provide at least 1.5 million meals annually. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

