PLM welcomes Brian Barber: Vice President of Fleet Leasing

"Brian's history of success in leading sales, service, relationship, and business development teams, fits into the PLM value proposition to deliver service that goes beyond customer expectations," Mark Domzalski, Senior Vice President of Sales and Field Operations commented. "We believe his strong leadership experience will expand on PLM's lease portfolio."

Based in Cummings, Georgia, Brian will manage PLM's National and Regional Account Lease Sales Executives in the East.

About PLM Fleet, LLC. Headquartered in Newark, NJ with locations across the USA, PLM Fleet, LLC is owned by Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing which operate entities across the globe. PLM is the largest nationwide company offering technology and financial solutions for the temperature sensitive supply chain PLM's asset management and cloud-based data technology focus on creating flexible and client-specific temperature-controlled solutions to reduce cost and drive productivity throughout the complete supply chain.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Greco,

[email protected],

862-229-6480

SOURCE PLM Fleet, LLC