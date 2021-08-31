PLT Appoints Brett Bernier as Director, Sports & Active Nutrition

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced today that it is has named Brett Bernier as Director, Sports & Active Nutrition, in support of the company's extensive ingredient portfolio for this market segment. Before joining PLT, Mr. Bernier worked for the Life Sciences Division of Ashland Specialty Ingredients in scientific and business development roles, most recently as Business Development Manager, Nutraceuticals. Earlier in his career, he was with consumer supplement innovator Nutraclick, LLC, where he led product development and commercialization efforts for brands that included Force Factor®, Peak Life® and Femme Factor® as Vice President of Scientific Affairs. In his new role at PLT Health Solutions, Mr. Bernier will be responsible for defining, developing and executing PLT's global sports and active nutrition strategy. He will also work directly with PLT active/sports nutrition customers in developing consumer products through formulation concepts, technical and regulatory issues and helping to bring these products to market.

According to Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing for PLT Health Solutions, Brett Bernier's experience - encompassing scientific, formulation, regulatory and business development expertise - offers PLT sports/active nutrition customers the ability to employ PLT's expanding ingredient portfolio in market-disrupting ways.

"In the last three years, PLT has introduced some really groundbreaking, clinically-supported ingredients into the active/sports market. Today we offer ingredients that support consumer benefits ranging from muscle growth, strength and endurance to energy, cognitive support and weight," he said. "With over ten years of highly successful scientific & technical marketing leadership within the dietary supplement industry, Brett brings a deep understanding of the sports nutrition market and its current need for science-backed, comprehensive ingredient solutions. We're excited to welcome Brett to our team and think our customers will also be," he added.

Mr. Bernier was awarded his Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Science/Biology from New England College. He was also awarded a Graduate Certificate in Pharmacology from the University of Florida. Early in his career, he held R&D, analytical and product management roles at pharmaceutical and biotech companies. He is certified in Lean Six Sigma and A3 and holds regulatory, analytical and project management certifications from various educational institutions.

Asked about joining PLT Health Solutions, Mr. Bernier said: "When I was working with Nutraclick, I was always a fan of PLT's ingredient solutions. They were unique and always had quality science attached to them. They were appealing to me as a formulator. I'm really excited at the opportunity to work with PLT and their expanding sports/active ingredient portfolio – and to communicating to the industry what great opportunities we can offer them," he said.

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. PLT Health Solutions is a purpose-driven company passionate about helping people live healthier, happier lives. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

