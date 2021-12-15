PLT Enters Partnership with Vitamin Angels to Help Provide Life-Changing Vitamins and Minerals to Underserved Communities

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced today that it has undertaken a partnership with Vitamin Angels (Goleta, CA USA) to support the non-profit organization's mission to provide nutritional support to underserved communities around the world. The partnership supports PLT's People+Planet™ initiative, which is part of the company's social responsibility efforts. Vitamin Angels helps at-risk populations in need – specifically pregnant women, new mothers, and children under five – gain access to life-changing vitamins and minerals. PLT is partnering with Vitamin Angels to support these critical nutrition interventions with a goal of helping reach over one million women and children through PLT's partnership by 2030. The company recently announced carbon neutral certification via the CarbonFund.Org Foundation as another element of its sustainability push.

The PLT People+Planet™ Initiative has been established to expand the company's sustainability and social responsibility efforts on behalf of both environmental and human issues - going beyond our everyday activities of promoting human health and wellness. This initiative supports and is guided by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by all United Nations Members States in 2015.

According to Seth Flowerman, President and CEO of PLT Health Solutions, the pursuits of environmental protection, sustainable sourcing, natural resource stewardship and right livelihood are cornerstones of the company's business. "The PLT People+Planet™ Initiative has been established to expand our efforts on behalf of both environmental and human issues – going beyond our everyday activities of promoting human health and wellness. This initiative supports and is guided by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by all United Nations Members States in 2015. We look to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals as a framework to guide our social responsibility and sustainability initiatives," he said. "At PLT, our people and our company have been long-time supporters of Vitamin Angels and the work that they do. We're excited to have this opportunity to expand our involvement through a corporate partnership with this impactful public health nonprofit," he said.

Helping people live healthier, happier lives

PLT Health Solutions' People+Planet™ Initiative was launched in 2021 – building upon long-term philanthropic efforts undertaken by the company – with both environmental and humanitarian aims. On the 'people' side, PLT supports groups dedicated to UN Zero Hunger and Good Health and Well-Being Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It also engages with Literacy and Math programs supporting the Quality of Education SDG to achieve our impact goals. On the 'planet' side, PLT is focused on Climate Change, Life Under Water, and Life on Land SDGs, supporting multiple organizations that promote wellness for the planet. Goals for the initiative include providing 1 million meals to needy families, helping to bring new educational opportunities to more than 1 million children, and helping provide essential vitamins and minerals to more than 1 million women and children in low-resource settings by 2030.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Flowerman family and PLT Health Solutions, a company that truly cares about making the world a healthier place," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder & President. "Together, we will reach even more nutritionally vulnerable women and children around the world with the nutritional support they need to build the foundation for a healthy future."

"Helping people live healthier and happier lives is core to PLT Health Solutions' purpose," said Flowerman. "Beyond the ingredients that we develop and bring to market, we are continually looking to find new, creative and effective ways to do this. We are excited to be partnering with Vitamin Angels to expand our reach and impact."

For more information, visit www.plthealth.com/expertise/sustainability.

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. PLT Health Solutions is a purpose-driven company, passionate about helping people live healthier, happier lives. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

About Vitamin Angels

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes in low-resource settings worldwide. Vitamin Angels strengthens, extends, and amplifies the impact of their partner organizations working to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups – pregnant women, infants, and children – who are underserved by existing systems. They do this by delivering evidence-based interventions and offering technical assistance, including ongoing monitoring and evaluation, to ensure program quality, scale, and impact. Vitamin Angels works with over 2,000 local organizations, including governments, to reach more than 60 million women and children in 65 countries annually. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit: www.vitaminangels.org.

