PLT Health Solutions Partners with Alethios to Help Consumer Brands Generate Clinical Validation of Finished Formulations

New collaboration elevates PLT's capability as a science-driven commercialization partner, giving customers access to faster, scalable clinical research designed to support science messaging

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions announced a strategic partnership with Alethios, Inc., a San Francisco-based decentralized clinical research platform, allowing consumer health and wellness brands to bring stronger, evidence-backed products to market faster. The collaboration combines PLT's deep expertise in ingredient science and clinical claims substantiation with Alethios' nimble clinical trial platform, creating a novel pathway for PLT customers to generate high-quality, formula-specific data in real-world populations more easily and affordably. The result is a unique opportunity for brands seeking to validate finished formulations, improve market readiness and develop differentiated claims across increasingly competitive categories.

Devin Stagg, President of PLT Health Solutions said: "Many brands today are rightly focused on building formulations around strong ingredients that provide clinical substantiation of health benefits. But they are also looking for new ways to strengthen their competitive position. This partnership gives our customers access to a smarter, faster way to build evidence around finished formulations, while leveraging the scientific standards and commercialization experience PLT is known for. Consumer health brands assume that clinical research has to be slow, expensive and operationally cumbersome," said Zeenia Framroze, CEO and Founder of Alethios. "Our platform exists to lower the barriers to fast, rigorous and high-quality research for all. Partnering with PLT lets us pair that infrastructure with best-in-class ingredient science and commercialization expertise.

According to Devin Stagg, President of PLT Health Solutions, this collaboration is in line with the company's goal of helping customers innovate more confidently and effectively. "Many brands today are rightly focused on building formulations around strong ingredients that provide clinical substantiation of health benefits. But they are also looking for new ways to strengthen their competitive position." said Stagg. "This partnership gives our customers access to a smarter, faster way to build evidence around finished formulations, while leveraging the scientific standards and commercialization experience PLT is known for," he said.

Ramping Up Support for Consumer Brands

PLT has long invested in clinical substantiation for the more than 35 branded ingredients in its portfolio, helping customers launch products with stronger scientific foundations. Through the new partnership, that same mindset can now be focused on validating finished formulations.

Beyond simply offering access to a platform, PLT and Alethios will leverage a guided model in which PLT supports trial development as a strategic scientific partner. Customers can capitalize on PLT's ingredient-specific clinical expertise to execute high-quality human health research.

Alethios provides the operational engine to deliver rigorous studies with real-world relevance via a range of readily accessible interactive tools for end-to-end clinical research support. This platform ranges from digital study planning and IRB approval to participant recruitment, compliance monitoring and data reporting. This structure allows brands to move faster while maintaining rigorous science and commercial timelines.

Flexible Study Options for Broad-Ranging Brand Needs

The partnership is designed to support a range of study types based on customer goals, budget and stages of commercialization.

For some brands, that may mean rapid-turn consumer perception research focused on satisfaction, usage experience or preference insights. For others, it may involve more rigorous clinical designs using validated questionnaires, biomarker measurements and a range of other outcomes in randomized, controlled trials.

Because studies are developed individually with specific product and business objectives in mind, study designs are tailored to align with the target consumer, claims strategy and commercial opportunity.

"Consumer health brands assume that clinical research has to be slow, expensive and operationally cumbersome," said Zeenia Framroze, CEO and Founder of Alethios. "Our platform exists to lower the barriers to fast, rigorous and high-quality research for all. Partnering with PLT lets us pair that infrastructure with best-in-class ingredient science and commercialization expertise."

Faster Recruitment. Better Execution

A key advantage of the Alethios platform is its decentralized model, which helps reduce many of the traditional bottlenecks associated with clinical studies. Alethios manages a large, engaged participant community and deploys digital workflows designed to accelerate recruitment, simplify participation and improve study execution. That can help brands generate data on timelines better aligned with modern product development cycles, where speed to insight can be just as important as the insight itself.

Built for Claims. Built for Growth.

"As the industry evolves, many consumers are becoming savvier and seeking products with clinical validation. Consequently, brands are seeking ways to highlight the strength and efficacy of their formulations relative to the competition," explains Jennifer Murphy, Head of Innovation and Clinical Science at PLT Health Solutions. "At PLT, we are proud of the demonstrated benefits of our ingredients and enthusiastic about the opportunity to support our most innovative customer partners with unique research to support their finished formulations."

"This collaboration is designed to create more value for the brands we serve," said Stagg. "We can help science-driven brands further differentiate their offerings and create new messaging opportunities specific to their target consumer. We are excited at the potential for this alliance in the marketplace," he said.

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. PLT Health Solutions is a purpose-driven company passionate about helping people live healthier, happier lives. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping both its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

About Alethios

Alethios is a software platform designed to lower the barriers to evidence generation in human health for both researchers and participants. The Alethios Study Planner and Study Operator enable robust, AI-assisted study design and rapid, streamlined execution of decentralized studies for researchers and organizations across the health industry. The Alethiad Participant Community engages citizen scientists across the United States in meaningful and accessible research participation. Alethios is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Media Contact:

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Sciencewerks

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Company Contact:

Steve Fink

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions