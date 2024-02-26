PLT Health Solutions Launches New Ingredient to Improve Restorative Sleep, Provide Pain Relief, and Enhance Daytime Mood and Vitality Within 1 Week

Serezin™ Restorative Sleep + Pain Relief is Clinically Demonstrated to Provide Fast-Acting Nighttime and Daytime Pain Relief, Make Falling Asleep Easier and Promote Waking Up Feeling More Alert and Refreshed

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced it is launching a groundbreaking new ingredient designed to promote restorative sleep by reducing daytime & nighttime pain. Crafted from a synergistic blend of proprietary Boswellia serrata and ginger extracts, Serezin™ Restorative Sleep + Pain Relief is clinically proven to enhance sleep in multiple ways: helping people get to sleep faster and easier, improve their quality of sleep, and helping them wake easier, more alert and in a better mood.

Achieving restorative sleep is pivotal, as it directly correlates with heightened alertness, cognitive function, mood, energy levels, and general health. Unfortunately, over 65% of the population struggles to attain sufficient restorative sleep," Seth Flowerman, President & CEO of PLT explained. "Moreover, everyday aches and pains are among the top contributing factors to poor sleep quality, and Serezin is addressing this major unmet need with a natural, plant based solution. While certain stages of sleep are considered more restorative based on the physiological functions observed during those sleep stages, the term Restorative Sleep is an independent and distinct concept that focuses on the qualitative experience of the benefits of sleep. While many of us look to tracking devices to understand our sleep, these data often do not align with our experience. Waking up feeling rested, restored and refreshed is the defining characteristic of a great night's sleep.

New Clinical Study Points to Broad Ranging Benefits

A comprehensive 4-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled study was conducted on 60 healthy men and women ages 50-70 years. Subjects self-reported disturbed sleep due to everyday aches and pains. They received either a 300 mg dose of Serezin a day or a placebo. Measurements were conducted at 1, 2 and 4 weeks. Key findings Include:

Improved Restorative Sleep Within 1 Week: Subjects taking Serezin woke up feeling more rested and restored within the first week. By four weeks, subjects taking Serezin experienced a 64% greater improvement in restorative sleep than those taking placebo.

Subjects taking Serezin woke up feeling more rested and restored within the first week. By four weeks, subjects taking Serezin experienced a 64% greater improvement in restorative sleep than those taking placebo. Reduce Every Day Aches and Pains Within 1 Week: Significant improvements in pain scores started on Day 7 for the Serezin group. By Day 28, subjects taking Serezin experienced a 2.6x greater reduction in nighttime discomfort and a 75% greater reduction in daytime discomfort compared to the placebo.

Significant improvements in pain scores started on Day 7 for the Serezin group. By Day 28, subjects taking Serezin experienced a 2.6x greater reduction in nighttime discomfort and a 75% greater reduction in daytime discomfort compared to the placebo. Easier to Fall Asleep and Better Sleep Quality Within 2 Weeks: With statistically significant improvements by Day 14, subjects taking Serezin experienced improvements in getting to sleep that were 85% greater than those taking a placebo and 93% greater improvements in sleep quality than those taking a placebo as assessed by the Leeds Sleep Evaluation Questionnaire.

With statistically significant improvements by Day 14, subjects taking Serezin experienced improvements in getting to sleep that were 85% greater than those taking a placebo and 93% greater improvements in sleep quality than those taking a placebo as assessed by the Leeds Sleep Evaluation Questionnaire. Improvements in Wake-Up Experience Within 2 Weeks: Subjects taking Serezin reported having a significantly easier time waking up in the morning and feeling more alert with better motor control upon waking, as assessed by the Leeds Sleep Evaluation Questionnaire.

Subjects taking Serezin reported having a significantly easier time waking up in the morning and feeling more alert with better motor control upon waking, as assessed by the Leeds Sleep Evaluation Questionnaire. Serezin Improved Mood Within 2 Weeks: Mood states were evaluated using a validated questionnaire covering six domains: tension, depression, anger, vigor, fatigue, and confusion. Serezin subjects reported improved overall mood starting at Day 14. For the study, subjects reported a 2.2x improvement in overall mood.

According to Jennifer Murphy, Director of Innovation & Clinical Development for PLT, the ability to experience restorative sleep is critical to people's health and happiness. "While certain stages of sleep are considered more restorative based on the physiological functions observed during those sleep stages, the term Restorative Sleep is an independent and distinct concept that focuses on the qualitative experience of the benefits of sleep. While many of us look to tracking devices to understand our sleep, these data often do not align with our experience. Waking up feeling rested, restored and refreshed is the defining characteristic of a great night's sleep," she said. "By providing relief for nighttime aches and pain, Serezin unlocks the benefits of restorative sleep to help folks have better days, every day," she added.

For more information on this ingredient, visit www.plthealth.com/serezin.

