PLT Health Solutions menatto™ Vitamin K2 is Verified Non-GMO by the Non-GMO Project

Premium Vitamin K2 (MK-7) is Clinically Studied, Fully Traceable and Clean Label

menatto brand of Vitamin K2 (MK-7) is manufactured by edible oils producer J-Oil Mills (Tokyo, Japan). According to Sid Hulse, Vice President of Product Development for PLT Health Solutions, the move to non-GMO verification for this Vitamin K ingredient is part of the overall effort to build the ideal ingredient and build trust with consumers. "menatto is the world's premier source of Vitamin K2 - from the sustainable, clean-label manner in which it is produced, to the unparalleled clinical support package that allows us to explain its benefits and build trust with consumers," he said.

According to Sid Hulse, Vice President of Product Development for PLT Health Solutions, the move to non-GMO verification for this Vitamin K ingredient is part of the overall effort to build the ideal ingredient and build trust with consumers. "menatto is the world's premier source of Vitamin K2 – from the sustainable, clean-label manner in which it is produced, to the unparalleled clinical support package that allows us to explain its benefits and build trust with consumers," he said. "Our non-GMO verification with the Non-GMO Project helps to underscore the clean label nature of this ingredient," he added.

A premium quality ingredient

menatto Vitamin K2 is menaquinone-7 (MK-7) is made via a natural fermentation process using a bacterial strain of Bacillus subtilis isolated from the traditional fermented Japanese food natto. Soy protein in the fermentation substrate has been removed in the process of refining Vitamin K2 oil, and it is therefore exempt from soy allergen declaration on the label.

Vitamin K2 manufactured by J-Oil Mills using their proprietary process has been the subject of ten human clinical studies.

Vitamin K2 manufactured by J-Oil Mills using their proprietary process has been the subject of ten human clinical studies. Gold standard studies on Vitamin K2 made by J-Oil Mills include:

A 3-year, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of post-menopausal women found that supplementing with low-dose J-Oil Mills Vitamin K2 helped bind calcium to bones, supporting healthy bone mineral density.* This ingredient significantly improved vitamin K status compared to placebo and helped support bone mineral density (BMD) and bone strength.* (Knapen et al, 2013)

A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of pre-pubescent children found that J-Oil Mills vitamin K2 effectively raised blood levels of vitamin K2 compared to placebo and helped ensure the proper level of carboxylated osteocalcin, a protein that regulates healthy bone formation.* (van Summeren et al, 2009)

A 3-year, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of healthy post-menopausal women found that three years of supplementation with J-Oil Mills Vitamin K2 supported healthy blood vessel elasticity by helping maintain the right type of matrix Gla protein in the blood vessel wall.* This action may support healthy blood flow, contributing to cardiovascular health.* (Knapen et al, 2015)

According to Hikaru Asari, Food & Fine Materials Business Unit Executive Expert, at J-Oil Mills, PLT was instrumental in facilitating non-GMO verification by the Non-GMO Project. "PLT Health Solutions has a broad range of marketing, scientific, sales and regulatory capabilities that help their partners achieve success in the North American market. Their team, led by Sid Hulse, was instrumental in helping us achieve Non-GMO Project verification," Mr. Asari said.

About PLT Health Solutions

PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality.

