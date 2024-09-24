PLT Health Solutions to Debut Multiple New Ingredients at SupplySide West 2024

Clinically supported offerings provide benefits in muscle health, sports/active nutrition, mood, sleep and men's sexual health

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that it will be debuting multiple new ingredients not previously shown and highlighting new clinical science and delivery system options at SupplySide West 12-16 October in Las Vegas, NV USA. Totally new ingredients will include offerings in the Men's Health, Sports/Active Nutrition and Energy categories. Previously launched but new to SupplySide ingredients include offerings in Muscle Health, Energy, Mood and Sleep categories. All of these ingredients are supported by clinical science, and most are considered 'beverage-friendly' as part of PLT's growing beverage ingredient portfolio.

Vanizem™ is a fast-acting, proprietary Aframomum melegueta (Grains of Paradise) extract that supports positive mood, improves sleep quality and provides effective management of mild day-to-day stress and anxious feelings. Strengthera™ Muscle Maintenance+Vitality has been clinically demonstrated to improve muscle strength, muscle endurance and physical function in an over-55 female demographic with data for women.

According to Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing for PLT Health Solutions, the focus on new ingredients reflects the supplement and functional food and beverage industries' need for relevant innovation. "At PLT Health Solutions, we are coming off one of the most active periods of new ingredient introductions in the history of our company. This activity starts with listening to our customers, watching the market and applying the creative, scientific and technical resources to develop buttoned-up ingredient solutions that can spur disruptive new product development and enhance speed to market," he said. "The ingredients we'll be talking about at SupplySide West offer benefits in fast growing health categories. We're excited to meet with the industry to talk about these opportunities," he said.

New Ingredients Launched Since 2023 SupplySide West

In addition to at-show new ingredient launches, in Las Vegas, PLT will be showcasing ingredients that have been launched into the market since last year's SupplySide West. These include:

Zynamite® S is a water-soluble formulation of the award-winning ingredient Zynamite® that will allow you to confidently include this clinically studied, award-winning ingredient in beverages and other delivery systems where taste is an issue.

Serezin™ Restorative Sleep + Pain Relief has been clinically shown to improve sleep across a wide range of measures and help people to wake feeling their best. Serezin supports getting to sleep faster and easier, improves sleep quality, with less nighttime and daytime pain and waking more alert and a better mood.

The PLT Experience Zone

Back by popular demand from last year's SupplySide is PLT's Experience Zone. This area of the PLT booth will focus on delivery systems, and features finished samples of gummies, beverages and functional foods that include PLT ingredients. Experiences for visitors will include physical & mental energy, mood, blood pressure, sports, cognitive performance and more. Many of these experience formulations will include PLT's rapidly growing range of fast-acting, beverage-friendly, clinically supported ingredients.

Supporting Innovation is a Guiding Principle

According to Steve Fink, an important goal of the company's drive to launch novel ingredients is helping consumer product companies innovate more effectively and faster. "Consumers want and reward innovation. Shareholders and stakeholders do also. The reason is borne out by success in the marketplace. A 2022 report by McKinsey stated that by 2026, more than 50% of global revenues would come from products and services that did not exist then," he said. "SupplySide West is like coming home for us every year and a great opportunity for PLT to engage the industry and we look forward to meeting as many people as we can at the show and to help them differentiate differently," he added.

PLT will be at Booth #4655 at SupplySide West. For more information or to schedule a meeting, attendees can visit www.plthealth.com.

