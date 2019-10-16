PLT Health Solutions to Offer Zynamite® to North American Market

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced today that it has begun offering Zynamite® to the US market. Previously only available in Europe and Asia, the ingredient has been the recipient of four global awards for innovation. Zynamite is a patent-pending proprietary Mangifera indica extract standardized to ≥ 60% mangiferin, developed from sustainably harvested mango leaves. It was developed as part of a comprehensive ethnobotanic screening process designed to deliver a range of mental and physical benefits. A self-GRAS ingredient, it has a portfolio of safety data and has been the subject of 3 pre-clinical and 6 clinical studies. The primary areas of application will be in cognitive health products where it provides mental energy, and in active/sports nutrition products where it has been demonstrated to improve both peak power output and mean power output in fatigued and exhausted subjects. The ingredient is manufactured by Nektium Pharma. S.L. and marketed exclusively by PLT in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

According to Devin Stagg, Chief Operating Officer at PLT Health Solutions, Zynamite is an exciting addition to PLT Health Solutions Cognitive and Active/Sports Nutrition ingredient portfolios because of the signature types of clinically-studied benefits it can deliver to a broad range of formulations. "Zynamite is a unique ingredient for which we see a number of possibilities to help consumer products companies develop truly differentiated formulations. In the cognitive space, we see its ability to deliver non-stimulant mental energy, either by itself or in combination with caffeine as a foundation for energy products, study aids, cognitive performance products and more. In the active/sports market, Zynamite brings a combination of mental and physical benefits to pre-workout, post-workout and daily use products," he said.

Enhanced Mental Energy in Cognitive Formulations

Zynamite is an ingredient that enhances mental energy. Clinical studies of formulations containing Zynamite point to rapid onset of enhanced brain electrical activity, with statistically significant improvement in reaction time and calculation performance.

PLT calls Zynamite a 'caffeine-similar' because it produces brain wave activity similar to caffeine. Intriguingly, in vivo studies of Zynamite have pointed to the potential for synergies between Zynamite and low doses of caffeine, suggesting that formulations that combine these ingredients will be attractive to consumers. This sets up formulating options that include both 'stim' and 'non-stim' products.

Brain/Body Support for Active/Sports Nutrition

Zynamite supports both the mental and physical aspects of sports performance. Four sports clinical studies of formulations containing Zynamite® suggest that it improves both peak power output and mean power output and can also reduce soreness and speed recovery from heavy, intense workouts – all situations when athletes need help the most.

In the sports studies conducted by Nektium, cycle ergometer sprints were performed, during which peak and mean power output were analyzed. In the fatigue study, peak power was increased by 12.5% using Zynamite. In subjects experiencing simulated exhaustion, peak power was increased by 19.4%. Results were statistically significant between active and placebo groups.

Faster reaction and quicker adaptation to changing conditions are essential to high performance athletics. The cognitive benefits of Zynamite combined with the physical make this ingredient a unique solution and an exciting opportunity for consumer messaging in consumer products.

According to Stagg, Zynamite has generated a great deal of interest in the industry since in advance of its arrival in North America. "Since its introduction in 2018, Zynamite has won multiple awards including Nutraingredients, Nutraingredients-Asia and Frost & Sullivan – all of which recognized the cutting-edge possibilities for this ingredient. We are looking forward to engaging consumer product companies with this novel platform for enhancing performance in a range of innovative products," he said.

