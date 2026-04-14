PLT Health Solutions to Showcase New Ingredients and New Clinical Studies at Vitafoods Europe

Company Will Highlight Expanding Longevity, Joint Health, Energy and Cognitive Ingredient Portfolios

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that it will be debuting new ingredients and highlighting new clinical science and delivery system options at Vitafoods Europe 5-7 May in Barcelona, Spain. For the first time, PLT will be talking about its recently launched joint health ingredient, Kinexa® Joint Longevity Complex and the breakthrough clinical study supporting new messaging opportunities in the category. In addition, PLT will be showcasing more than 30 branded ingredients across multiple health categories. It will be highlighting ingredient portfolios for Longevity, Sports Nutrition, Joint Health and Cognitive Performance. All of these ingredients are supported by clinical science, and most are considered 'beverage-friendly' as part of PLT's growing beverage ingredient portfolio.

PLT Health Solutions will be debuting new ingredients and highlighting new clinical science and delivery system options at Vitafoods Europe 5-7 May in Barcelona, Spain. For the first time, PLT will be talking about its recently launched joint health ingredient, Kinexa® Joint Longevity Complex and the breakthrough clinical study supporting new messaging opportunities in the category. In addition, PLT will be showcasing more than 30 branded ingredients across multiple health categories. As part of its Vitafoods presence, Dr. Jeremy Appleton, ND, PLT's Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs, will be giving a talk at the Vitafoods Europe show entitled Beyond Lifespan: New Science and Strategies Redefining the Longevity Trend at the New Ingredients Theatre on Wednesday 6 May at 15:00 CEDT.

According to Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing for PLT Health Solutions, the ingredient lineup for the company at Vitafoods responds to the many of hottest trends and pain points in the consumer space and addresses these trends with clinical evidence and desirable product forms. "Vitafoods is where we all come to talk to the world about innovation in health and wellness ingredients. Visitors to the PLT booth this year will see a company that is focused on innovation in the market and on providing ingredient solutions that can make an impact on consumers. We are offering a range of exciting options in some of the fastest growing categories and can support these ingredients with on-pack messaging opportunities," he said. "Whether a company is established or a start-up, we are looking forward to the chance to have productive dialogue at the show," he added.

The PLT Joint Health Portfolio

PLT has long been at the forefront of clinically supported joint health ingredients. Visitors to the PLT stand at Vitafoods will be introduced to Kinexa Joint Longevity Complex, which was launched in March of this year. Kinexa is supported by a groundbreaking randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled clinical study showing that it delivers whole joint support by improving the health of multiple joint tissues. Kinexa improves foundational joint structure for whole-organ integrity, enabling stronger knees for better joint stability. It also enhances cartilage matrix composition, improving cartilage thickness as well as shock-absorbing capacity. The portfolio also includes AprèsFlex® 5-Day Joint Support, which has been launched in multiple new consumer brands over the last year. AprèsFlex offers fast efficacy and a low dose in addressing joint comfort and cartilage preservation. In 2025, PLT announced a new study on its Dynagenix® Muscle+Joint Formula ingredient that demonstrated that just 40 mg/day of Dynagenix led to statistically significant improvements in joint comfort, stiffness, and function as early as 5 days after initial supplementation. Dynagenix is a neutral-tasting, water-soluble ingredient, making it ideal for formulating into contemporary delivery systems.

PLT Talk on the Longevity Market Opportunity

Dr. Jeremy Appleton, ND, PLT's Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs, will be giving a talk at the Vitafoods Europe show entitled Beyond Lifespan: New Science and Strategies Redefining the Longevity Trend at the New Ingredients Theatre on Wednesday 6 May at 15:00 CEDT.

The PLT Experience Zone

PLT's booth will feature an Experience Zone with ingredient samples. Experiences for visitors will include physical & mental energy, mood, sports, cognitive performance and more. Each of these experience formulations will include one of PLT's rapidly growing range of fast-acting, beverage-friendly, clinically supported ingredients.

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer

Sciencewerks

Voice: 407-412-9705

E-mail: [email protected]

Company Contact: Steve Fink

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

Voice: 973-984-0900 x214

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions