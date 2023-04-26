PLT Introduces Novel, Patented, Broad Spectrum Immune Health Ingredient

New Spectramune® Immune Defense Complex is Clinically Demonstrated to Enhance Innate, Cell-Mediated and Humoral Immunity

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc is launching a novel ingredient to support immune health. Called Spectramune® Immune Defense Complex, the ingredient is a patented, synergistic combination of ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) and Haritaki (Terminalia chebula). Clinical study data looking at immune biomarkers showed significant improvements across a broad range of immune cells – targeting innate, cell-mediated and humoral immunity. These markers are linked to the first line of immune defense (innate), support for the slower immune response that the body mounts in response to unfamiliar pathogens (cell-mediated) and support for the remembered/antibody response from exposure to new pathogens and vaccinations (humoral). Spectramune is mild tasting and 70-80% water-soluble, allowing it to be used in a variety of product forms from tablets, capsules and soft gels to functional foods and beverages - and in a broad range of immune support formulations.

The clinical work done in support of Spectramune shows an advanced ingredient that brings something new and exciting to the immune health space. Formulators of immune health products can use Spectramune as a foundational ingredient or in combination with existing formulas to address a wide range of a consumer's immune health needs. So many immunity ingredients on the market - including those that are polysaccharides or other fibers from fungal sources - support the immune system in similar ways. Spectramune is a new, unique option that offers comprehensive immune support that is the result of a synergistic blend of phytochemicals distinct from the usual suspects.

According to Seth Flowerman, President & CEO of PLT Health Solutions, the new ingredient was developed to meet industry and consumer interest for a novel solution that provides comprehensive immune health support. "While the immune health support category has grown dramatically in the last few years, many of the ingredient solutions on the market have been with us for decades – if not longer. Working with our innovation partner Laila Nutraceuticals, the development for Spectramune process had as a goal the creation of a new approach to immune health support. An advanced screening process narrowed down the selection to 40 plants with potential for immune modulation. An optimal formulation was identified by systematic testing of potential combinations," he said. "The clinical work done in support of Spectramune shows an advanced ingredient that brings something new and exciting to the immune health space. Formulators of immune health products can use Spectramune as a foundational ingredient or in combination with existing formulas to address a wide range of a consumer's immune health needs," he added.

Studies demonstrate broad spectrum immune support

In a four-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, healthy male and female subjects (35-60 years of age/) who self-identified with low perceived immune status consumed 500 mg/d of Spectramune versus a placebo. The study assessed both biomarkers and perceived immune status.

Lymphocytes and IgG

Spectramune impacted a key marker of humoral immunity. Supplementation significantly increased serum IgG levels from baseline and compared to placebo, which suggests a humoral immune response

T Lymphocytes

Spectramune also impacted key markers of cell-mediated immunity, including total T cell population, CD4+ T cells, and CD4+/CD8+ ratio. Spectramune supplementation significantly increased total T cells and CD4+ T cells (vs baseline and placebo). In addition, CD4+/CD8+ balance improved significantly (vs baseline and placebo).

Innate Immune Factors and Immune Function

Spectramune increased IFN-γ and improved Perceived Immune Function. Spectramune supplementation significantly increased serum IFN-γ level from baseline and was significant compared to placebo. NK cell increase was significant vs BL though not vs placebo. Perceived immune status improved from baseline in both groups, however the improvement in the Spectramune group was significantly greater than that of placebo at 28 days.

According to Jennifer Murphy, Director of Innovation and Clinical Development for PLT, the results of this study offer intriguing potential for immune health product developers. "So many immunity ingredients on the market – including those that are polysaccharides or other fibers from fungal sources – support the immune system in similar ways. Spectramune is a new, unique option that offers comprehensive immune support that is the result of a synergistic blend of phytochemicals distinct from the usual suspects. Studying subjects with a low perceived immune status allowed us to demonstrate the immune modulating benefits in healthy subjects, who reported feeling significantly better at the completion of the study," she said. "This is an ingredient that people can take every day in a broad range of delivery systems and know they are getting the support they need," she added.

For more information on this ingredient, visit www.plthealth.com/spectramune.

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer Sciencewerks, LLC

Voice: 407-412-9702

E-mail: [email protected]

Company Contact:

Steve Fink, Vice President, Marketing

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

Voice: 973-984-0900 x214

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions