PLT Launches New Ingredient To Improve Joint Structure, Strength and Function, Promoting Long-Term Mobility

Kinexa® Joint Longevity Complex Clinically Demonstrated to Improve Musculoskeletal Structure for Stronger, More Resilient Joints

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced it is launching a new ingredient designed to support joint structure, enhance joint strength and deliver lasting, foundational support for joints. Kinexa® Joint Longevity Complex is supported by a groundbreaking randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled clinical study showing that it delivers whole joint support by improving the health of multiple joint structures. Kinexa improves foundational joint structure for whole-organ integrity, enabling stronger knees for better joint stability. It also enhances cartilage matrix composition, improving cartilage thickness as well as shock-absorbing capacity. The study included detailed assessments of joint structures, demonstrating impacts on the health and integrity of soft tissues, the synovial cavity, and the foundational bone beneath the cartilage, in addition to functional mobility and traditional subjective outcomes like WOMAC.

Kinexa raises the bar because it evaluates the joint as a system, not just how it feels. In this clinical study, we saw significant improvements in multipole measures of joint structure alongside functional outcomes, supported by advanced imaging. That combination is rare in our category, and it opens the door for our customers to develop new products that may contribute to long-term mobility across different life stages. To date, most clinical work in the joint health sector has focused on enhancing comfort. Comfort is how the joint feels today; structure is what determines whether it keeps working years from now. Joint longevity is ultimately structural. When cartilage, meniscus, ligaments, and the foundation beneath the cartilage stay strong and resilient, the joint can absorb shock, distribute load evenly and remain stable through everyday life, training, aging, and wear-and-tear.

According to Jeremy Appleton, ND, the Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs at PLT Health Solutions, the breadth and compelling nature of results of the new clinical study on Kinexa introduce entirely new ways of thinking about the joint health/mobility solutions market. "To date, most clinical work in the joint health sector has focused on enhancing comfort. But joints aren't just "pain sensors." They are load-bearing mechanical systems. This new study on Kinexa is revolutionary because we are impacting a much broader range of factors that contribute to joint health and mobility," he said. "Comfort is how the joint feels today; structure is what determines whether it keeps working years from now. Joint longevity is ultimately structural. When cartilage, meniscus, ligaments, and the foundation beneath the cartilage stay strong and resilient, the joint can absorb shock, distribute load evenly and remain stable through everyday life, training, aging, and wear-and-tear," he added.

Unprecedented study of whole joint support

Kinexa is a patented combination of standardized extracts of Haritaki (Terminalia chebula), Turmeric (Curcuma longa), and Indian Frankincense (Boswellia serrata).

In the recent clinical study, 100 subjects aged 40–75 with Grade II or III osteoarthritis received 200 mg/day of Kinexa or a matching placebo for six months. Assessments occurred at baseline, 1, 2, 4, and 6 months. Key outcomes included WOMAC, VAS, and Lequesne Functional Index (LFI) scores. Functional measures included isometric knee torque, a 6-minute walk test, and a Timed Get Up and Go test. The study incorporated advanced MRI imaging techniques rarely utilized in dietary supplement research, including quantitative and semi-quantitative measures of cartilage and whole-joint structural integrity, which includes ligaments, menisci, subchondral bone, and synovium. Biomarkers of inflammation and cartilage metabolism were also evaluated.

Results reported in this wide-ranging study include:

24% improvement in knee strength†

10% improvement in cartilage thickness†

5 structures impacted†

4.2% improvement in cartilage composition†

Greater than 26% improvement in joint functional capacity†

60% improvement in joint comfort†

49% reduction in joint stiffness†

Increased glycosaminoglycan concentration in cartilage†

Enhanced ligament, meniscus, synovial and subchondral bone health†

The PLT Joint Health/Mobility Portfolio

PLT has long been at the forefront of clinically supported joint health ingredients:

Led by AprèsFlex ® 5-Day Joint Support, featured in many of the top joint health brands in the U.S. and beyond. Backed by four clinical studies, AprèsFlex delivers fast, low-dose support for joint comfort and cartilage health.

5-Day Joint Support, featured in many of the top joint health brands in the U.S. and beyond. Backed by four clinical studies, AprèsFlex delivers fast, low-dose support for joint comfort and cartilage health. In 2025, PLT announced a new study on its Dynagenix® Muscle+Joint Formula ingredient that demonstrated that just 40 mg/day of Dynagenix led to statistically significant improvements in joint comfort, stiffness, and function as early as 5 days after initial supplementation. Dynagenix is an innovative, low-dose Boswellia serrata extract in a neutral-tasting, water-soluble form, making it ideal for formulating into contemporary delivery systems.

"Kinexa raises the bar because it evaluates the joint as a system, not just how it feels," said Jennifer Murphy, Head of Innovation and Clinical Science for PLT. "In this clinical study, we saw significant improvements in multiple measures of joint structure alongside functional outcomes, supported by advanced imaging. That combination is rare in our category, and it opens the door for our customers to develop new products that may contribute to long-term mobility across different life stages. We are looking forward to engaging the health and wellness community on what joint longevity can mean when you measure the whole joint."

For more information on this ingredient, visit www.plthealth.com/kinexa.

† THESE STATEMENTS HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer Sciencewerks, LLC

407-412-9705

[email protected]

Company Contact:

Steve Fink, Vice President, Marketing

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

973-984-0900 x214

[email protected]

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions