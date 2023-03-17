Plug and Play Alberta Announces 58 Startups for Spring Cohort of Accelerator Programs

CALGARY, AB, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Alberta has announced 58 startups for the Spring cohort of its industry-specific Health, Sustainability, Food and Beverage, and Sector Agnostic startup accelerator programs. This will be the first cohort for the newly added Food and Beverage program and the third cohort for Health, Sustainability, and Sector Agnostic.

Of the 58 startups selected, 45% of companies are from Alberta, 69% are from Canada, and 31% are joining the program internationally from countries such as the US, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Australia.

The full list of startups can be found on Plug and Play's website: Health , Sustainability , Sector Agnostic , and Food and Beverage .

"Over the past year, the collaboration between our selected startups and the Plug and Play ecosystem has resulted in significant growth and scale-ups across various industries," said Lindsay Smylie, Director for Plug and Play Alberta. "We're looking forward to adding the Food and Beverage program to our spring cohort and continuing to grow the tech community here in Alberta."

"Innovation means rethinking and retooling along the way," says Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates. "We are pleased to see continued growth in each cohort. Entrepreneurs and startups will benefit from the mentorship, training, and support offered by the Plug and Play Alberta accelerator."

Over the next three months, the chosen startups will have the opportunity to participate in networking events, workshops, mentor sessions, private deal flow sessions, and more to increase their chances of securing exclusive pilots, proof of concepts, new customers, and investments. They will be fully immersed in Plug and Play's global network of over 50,000 startups, 500+ industry-leading corporate partners, and hundreds of venture capital firms and investors. There is no equity requirement for startups to participate in the programs.

Graduation for this batch of startups will commence at the end of May at Plug and Play Alberta's Spring EXPO from May 29-30, 2022. This event will be held in Calgary, Alberta. Contact Plug and Play Alberta to reserve your attendance.

