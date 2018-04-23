Plug and Play and TechQuartier Announce The First Five Corporate Partners to Join The Fintech Europe Innovation Platform in Frankfurt

The goal of Fintech Europe is to have 10-15 banks and financial service providers as partners in Frankfurt. These first five founding partners will dictate the focus of the program based on their current use cases, with Plug and Play championing a selection of highly rated startups sourced via their global network. Plug and Play will work hand in hand with the partners' various business units to expedite the engagement process and encourage fruitful collaboration.

"Frankfurt is a major financial capital and on track to also become a global fintech hub. We are very proud to be launching our first fintech open innovation platform for Europe, and we invite our partners from across the continent to join us as we build a fintech platform that is relevant not just to Europe, but the world," says Saeed Amidi, CEO and Founder of Plug and Play.

The program is set to kick off on May 29th, 2018 and the first batch of startups will join in June. TechQuartier will provide complimentary desk space along with mentorship from their premier network of executives, investors and entrepreneurs.

If you are a financial institution looking to work with an international scope of technologies, or a startup enabling the advancement of the financial sector, get in touch today.

Please contact Amir Karimpour or Fernando Zornig to learn more: akarimpour@pnptc.com / fzornig@pnptc.com

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 6,000 startups and 220 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, PayPal, SoundHound, and Zoosk. For more information, visit www.pnptc.com.

About TechQuartier

TechQuartier (TQ) is the central platform for the start-up community in the Frankfurt Metropolitan Region. Since December 2016, TQ has been offering over 3,200 square meters of flexible working space for start-ups, scale-ups as well as for innovation and digital teams of established companies. With numerous events, tailor-made offers for talents, start-ups and established companies, TQ offers an ideal environment for the development of new technologies, services and business models. TechQuartier enriches the vibrant start-up ecosystem in Frankfurt Rhine Main with its unique community of more than 80 startups and 30 corporate partners and academic institutions, including Aareal Bank, Allen & Overy, Atos/equenswordline, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, DZ BANK Group, EY, Goethe-University, Helaba, ING-DiBa, KPMG, PwC, Sparda-Bank, Hesse, TU Darmstadt and WIBank. The TechQuartier has also been designated by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy as one of Germany's "FinTech-Hub". For more information, please visit www.techquartier.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plug-and-play-and-techquartier-announce-the-first-five-corporate-partners-to-join-the-fintech-europe-innovation-platform-in-frankfurt-300634143.html

SOURCE Plug and Play

Related Links

http://www.pnptc.com

