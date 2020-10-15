Plug and Play Cleveland Announces Fall Health Accelerator Startups

CLEVELAND, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Cleveland has announced the selection of 10 new startups into their fall 2020 batch. These startups were selected with input from its corporate partners, including University Hospitals, to join the Health program that will run through November 2020. Of the 10 startups, three are internationally based. The full list of startups can be found on the website and address AI in healthcare, clinical decision support, medication management, COVID-19, sterilization, and more.

Startups accepted into this accelerator batch will go through a full virtual program.

"Working with our partner University Hospitals, we identified incredible startups that are accelerating the pace of innovation in healthcare to participate in our fall health program," said Jennifer Thomas, Managing Director of Plug and Play Cleveland. "These young companies will play a role in the future of care delivery and we look forward to supporting them in their success."

Upon selection, these startups will have the opportunity to grow, connect, and engage with Plug and Play's global network of corporate partners, venture capitalists, and alumni. Due to the constraints of COVID-19, the programs have transitioned to a fully virtual curriculum wherein the selected companies will be connected virtually to partners in private one-on-one sessions and have the potential to be featured in webinars hosted by Plug and Play.

"Working with startups is beneficial to a health system for a host of reasons," said David Sylvan, President of University Hospital Ventures, the innovation and commercialization arm of University Hospitals. "Not only can they help to advance our digital strategies, but also being able to mentor and socialize with entrepreneurs from all over the country helps us to propel our innovation culture at UH."

Plug and Play's US Health program is located in Cleveland and Silicon Valley. There is no equity requirement for startups to participate.

A virtual graduation for this batch of startups, Plug and Play Cleveland Winter Expo , will occur on November 12th with a keynote presentation from Dr. Peter Pronovost, Chief Quality and Clinical Transformation Officer at University Hospitals, and a world-renowned leader in patient safety and quality.

