Plug and Play Honors Five Corporate Partners for a Decade of Collaborative Innovation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, a global innovation platform connecting startups, corporations, and investors, recognizes five corporate partners from the Silicon Valley headquarters that have entered the "Decade of Innovation" club. These partners represent the top 1% of Plug and Play's longest-standing corporate partners globally, demonstrating a decade of continuous innovation.

The five partners being recognized for their decade-long commitment to innovation are:

Nissan

Daikin

Kyocera

U.S. Bank

SMBC

"We are excited to celebrate the amazing work we have done together with these partners over the last 10 years. I am inspired by their commitment to driving innovation, and I look forward to many more years of partnership," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play.

Over the past decade, Plug and Play has helped empower startups and transform the way organizations approach new ideas. Together with its partners, Plug and Play has built a thriving ecosystem where groundbreaking solutions emerge and businesses evolve.

"Recognizing these partners for their decade of commitment to innovation and collaboration within this tech ecosystem is an honor and privilege," says Kevin Withstandley, VP of Partner Success at Plug and Play. "It takes immense passion, curiosity, and grit to overcome the ever-changing challenges facing these organizations to remain leaders in their industries. They are true innovation leaders!"

Plug and Play looks forward to continuing its partnership with these corporations and many others to build a brighter future through technology.

Learn more about Plug and Play's success stories: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/partner-success-stories/ .

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across 5 continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

