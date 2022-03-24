Plug and Play Japan Kicks Off 3rd Smart Cities Accelerator Program in Osaka and Tokyo

25 Smart Cities startups from Japan and overseas were selected

TOKYO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Japan KK (Japan office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Phillip Vincent, Hereinafter "Plug and Play Japan") has selected 25 startups from Japan and overseas for their accelerator program that promotes open innovation in Smart Cities theme. From the Batch 3 program, it will expand and operate at two locations, Tokyo and Osaka, with 18 corporate partners. The program will run for 15 weeks from the end of March to early July 2022.

About the Plug and Play Osaka Smart Cities program

Since the launch of the Smart Cities program in December 2020, Plug and Play Japan has been working to support co-creation through a wide range of collaborative themes. For this Batch 3 program, we will support co-creation with startups for the development of a sustainable value-added city with five focus areas; Sustainability, Smart Life & Hospitality, Digitalization & Data Solutions, Travel & Experience, and Industrial IoT & Robotics. By supporting the demonstration and implementation of cutting-edge technologies and solutions offered by startups that comprehensively support city development and people's lives, Plug and Play Japan will strengthen efforts toward the realization of smart cities.

Batch 3 Program Focus Area

Sustainability

Sustainable economic development through resource

recycling and low environmental impact technologies

Smart Life & Hospitality

Metaverse, ICT, and Hardware Solutions for Well-being work and lifestyle

Digitalization & Data Solutions

transform operations, manufacturing processes, businesses and business models through the use of digital technology and data

Travel & Experience

Creating new customer experiences through travel and entertainment to contribute to local revitalization

Industrial IoT & Robotics

Industry 4.0 through interoperability between hardware such as sensors and robots and industrial IoT

Batch 3 Selected Startups (in alphabetical order)

aidiot inc.

Alphaus Inc.

Brain Pool Tech Pte. Ltd.

Carbon Reform, Inc.

Cinnamon, Inc.

CleanRobotics

DataScope, Inc.

DroNext, Inc.

Engate, Inc.

funky jump Co., Ltd.

Genesis Systems, LLC

Imageous Inc. (Roby)

Intelligence Design Inc.

Ipvive, Inc.

Kamakura Foods Limited (a.k.a. Wada Bento)

Kiana Analytics, Inc.

Kwant.ai

OPSION Inc.

Party Space Inc.

RECOTECH Inc.

scheme verge, Inc.

Spectee Inc.

Symmetry Dimensions Inc.

Tokyo Factory, Inc.

VitaNet, Inc.

Batch 3 Program Participating Company Partner List

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Tokyu Land Corporation

Fujikura Ltd.

Dentsu Inc.

Sumitomo Corporation

KYOCERA Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Asahi Kasei Homes Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Takenaka Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Kintetsu Group Holdings, Inc.

Resona Holdings Co., Ltd.

Obayashi Corporation

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

NEC Corporation

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

KAJIMA CORPORATION

Program schedule

Program Period: March 30, 2022 - July 6, 2022 JST

- JST Batch 3 EXPO (Achievement presentation): July 6, 2022 JST

* If you would like to attend the Batch 3 EXPO, please contact Haruka Ichikawa.

About the Accelerator Program of Plug and Play Japan

The program is aimed at creating new innovations in nine areas (IoT, Fintech, Insurtech, Mobility, Brand & Retail, Health, Smart Cities, New Materials, Energy) by connecting Plug and Play Japan's corporate partners with domestic and overseas startup companies. Through this program, corporate partners will be able to match with domestic and overseas startups that can add value and accelerate their internal innovation. Also, startups have the opportunity to collaborate with a wide range of major companies. At the end of the program, the "Summit" will be held to announce the results. In addition to being able to obtain the latest information on innovation that cannot be obtained in Japan alone, this program provides unique opportunities that transcend industry boundaries.

About Plug and Play Japan

Plug and Play Japan was established in 2017 as a subsidiary of Plug and Play, which is a global innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley. Our major strength is to provide "consortium-type programs with our extensive global network" and support startups through "Venture Capital Investment."

By working closely with 45+ official corporate partners, Plug and Play Japan supports Japanese and international startups to scale their businesses and to enhance collaboration with industry-leading corporations.

Plug and Play Website: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/about/

Company Overview

Company：Plug and Play Japan KK

Founded: 2017/7/14

Address：Shibuya Center Place 3F 1-16-3, Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Representative：Phillip Vicent

URL： http://japan.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Inquiry regarding this Press Release

Plug and Play Japan KK

The person in charge: Haruka Ichikawa

TEL: +81 80 4495 9319 / Email: [email protected]

