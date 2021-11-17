Plug and Play Japan Summer/Fall 2021 Summit Osaka Report

TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Japan KK (Based in Shibuya, Tokyo, CEO: Philip Vincent, hereinafter "Plug and Play Japan") held a Summer/Fall 2021 Summit Osaka, a Demo Day to present the results on their accelerator program. The event was live-streamed from Osaka on November 12, 2021. A total of 12 companies (six startups and eight corporate partners) from the Batch 2 program presented on stage to showcase their work in the Smart Cities area.

About Summer/Fall 2021 Summit Osaka

Plug and Play Osaka was established in 2020 as the branch office of Plug and Play Japan in Osaka and has been striving to build a startup ecosystem through the Smart Cities program by supporting the growth of startups and the creation of innovations with major corporations.

This set of startups who took part in Batch 2 of the accelerator program, which ran from July 2021 to November 2021, focused on four key areas: Sustainability, Experience, Clean Tech, and Smart Life. The program provided opportunities for business matching, startup business growth support, and fostering a culture of innovation. At the end of the program, "Summer/Fall 2021 Summit Osaka" was held and a total of 12 startups and a handful of corporations took the stage to present the results of the program, their initiatives, and their services and products.

The event was held in a hybrid format with both online streaming and in-person demo booths that were set up at the venue to allow participants to experience some of the startups' products and networks.

Batch 2 Selected Startups (alphabetical order):

Be Bridge Co., Ltd. (Japan)

http://www.bebridge.com

Providing solutions that utilize the xR (AR / VR / MR) platforms

Bergen Carbon Solutions (Norway)

https://bergencarbonsolutions.com

Manufacturing and provision of carbon nanofiber (CNF)

Carbon Clean Solutions (UK)

http://www.carbonclean.com

Carbon dioxide (CO2) separation technology for industrial and gas processing applications

Dreamwaves (Austria)

https://www.dreamwaves.io

Development of an audio navigation app

FlaVR Labs (USA)

http://www.flavrlabs.com

Development of digital taste

Leakmited (France)

http://www.leakmited.com/

Locating leaking pipes using AI and satellite imagery

Scenery Scent Co., Ltd. (Japan)

https://www.sceneryscent.com

Producing scent spaces that create a "memory" of dreams and/or excitement

Serendious Co., Ltd. (Japan)

https://www.serendious.com/

Providing "SERENDIOUS," a matching service between artists/creators and exhibitions/sales spaces

At the Summer/Fall 2021 Summit Osaka, Plug and Play selected two startups that received the most votes in their respective fields and a select group of corporate partners that provided energetic support from program construction to operation, and announced the awards. Please see below for more details.

[EXPO Startup Award]

Plug and Play names a demo in each vertical "EXPO," and startups in each EXPO that earn the largest number of votes from the audience receive an award. Award winners acquire the opportunity to give their pitches in front of venture capitalists and international corporations at Plug and Play global offices.* EXPO Winners are written from the following:

*The schedule and destination of EXPO Winners are under discussion.

International Startup: FlaVR Labs

Japan Startup: BeBridge, Inc.

[Startup Friendly Award]

Startup Friendly Awards were given to the following partners in honor of being friendly to startups in the process of their meetings/collaborative projects. The award goes to the corporate partners in each vertical based on the largest number of votes from startups selected in the Summer/Fall 2021 Batch.

Winner: Resona Holdings, Inc.

[Corporate Innovation Award]

Corporate Innovation Awards were given to the corporate partners who have passionately engaged with Plug and Play Japan's Summer/Fall 2021 Batch accelerator program from designing the program to operating itself.

Winner: Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd.

About the accelerator program in Plug and Play Japan

Plug and Play Japan provides accelerator programs to accelerate innovation by connecting Plug and Play Japan's corporate partners with Japanese and international startups. Through these programs, corporate partners are able to connect with participating startups with technologies and services that could accelerate their innovation activities. For startups, they have the opportunity to collaborate with a wide range of major corporations.

Summit (Demo Day) is the final step of the accelerator program where startups give pitches outlining their results from the program. It is a great opportunity to get the latest updates on innovative technologies, meet cutting-edge startups, and develop new business partnerships.

About Plug and Play Japan

Plug and Play Japan was established in 2017 as a subsidiary of Plug and Play, which is a global innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley. Our major strength is to provide "consortium-type programs with our extensive global network" and support startups through "Venture Capital Investment."

By working closely with 45+ official corporate partners, Plug and Play Japan supports Japanese and international startups to scale their businesses and to enhance collaboration with industry-leading corporations.

Plug and Play Website: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/about/

Company Overview

Company: Plug and Play Japan KK

Founded: 2017/7/14

Address: Shibuya Center Place 3F 1-16-3, Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Phillip Vincent

URL: http://japan.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Inquiry regarding this Press Release

Plug and Play Japan KK

The person in charge: Haruka Ichikawa

TEL: +81 80 4495 9319 / Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Plug and Play

Related Links

http://plugandplaytechcenter.com

