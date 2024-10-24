Plug and Play Launches Accelerator Program in Albania to Empower Entrepreneurs

TIRANA, Albania, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, a leading global innovation platform with over 60 locations worldwide, announces today the launch of a new program in Tirana, Albania. With the support of the Albanian-American Development Foundation, in collaboration with Municipality of Tirana, Pyramid of Tirana, and sponsored by IDEMIA Smart Identity (ISI), this initiative is set to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across Albania. As part of the program, Plug and Play will host an annual, early-stage, industry-agnostic accelerator program in Albania, as well as a Global Overseas Acceleration & Learning (GOAL) program in Silicon Valley, providing opportunities for local startups.

The new accelerator program empowers young entrepreneurs in Albania to achieve their entrepreneurial goals, significantly advancing the country's startup ecosystem and enhancing the broader entrepreneurial landscape across the Balkans.

"The launch of this accelerator program is a testament to Albania's growing role in the global entrepreneurial landscape," said Michael D. Granoff, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Albanian-American Development Foundation (AADF). "At AADF, we have always believed in the potential of Albanian talent to innovate and drive impactful change. By partnering with Plug and Play, we are ensuring that Albanian startups not only gain access to local resources but also a global network that will help them scale and thrive in the international market. This is an important moment for Albania's startup ecosystem, and we are proud to support initiatives that foster entrepreneurship and innovation in this country."

The accelerator program offers entrepreneurs the chance to work closely with expert mentors, gain access to corporate partners, and participate in specialized industry events and workshops. With Plug and Play's global network, startups will benefit from international exposure and vital connections. Throughout the program in Albania, participants will receive comprehensive guidance on crucial elements of startup success, including pitch development, business growth strategies, networking, and building relationships with investors and corporate relations.

In addition to the local accelerator, the top 10 most promising startups from each batch will have the opportunity to join the GOAL program in Silicon Valley. This 10-week immersive experience at Plug and Play's headquarters will allow them to scale their products on a global stage, accessing Silicon Valley's renowned ecosystem of technology partners, corporate collaborators, and investors.

"This is a momentous occasion for Albania and for Plug and Play," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "We are committed to bringing the best of our global network to Tirana, providing Albanian startups with the resources, mentorship, and connections they need to thrive on the world stage. Albania has incredible talent and potential, and we're here to help unlock that."

The program has also gained strong support from the Albanian government, which recognizes the importance of accelerator programs in driving economic growth and fostering innovation.

"This accelerator program marks a new chapter in Albania's journey towards becoming a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in the Balkans," said Blendi Gonxhja, Minister of Economy, Culture, and Innovation, Albania. "We are excited to partner with Plug and Play and AADF to offer Albanian startups the opportunity to connect with global mentors, investors, and industry leaders. This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering economic growth through innovation, and we believe it will serve as a catalyst for both local and regional development, empowering young entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into successful businesses."

This partnership represents a significant step forward for Albania's entrepreneurial ecosystem. By leveraging the combined resources and expertise of Plug and Play, AADF, and the Albanian government, the program will offer startups the support needed to scale effectively and position Albania as a key player in the regional business and technology landscape.

About Plug and Play:

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across 5 continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/.

About AADF

The Albanian-American Development Foundation (AADF) is committed to supporting Albania's sustainable development. Established in 2009 with the support of USAID and the U.S. government, AADF operates as a non-profit organization focused on driving impactful change.

Through strategic investments in education, leadership, technology, entrepreneurship, cultural heritage, and eco-tourism, AADF creates opportunities that empower communities across Albania. From revitalizing historic landmarks to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, AADF is dedicated to advancing Albania's social and economic progress and empowering its future leaders.

