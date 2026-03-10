Plugrà® Premium European-Style Butter Solves for Pi - with Pie!

National survey, professional baking tips and sweepstakes put pie at the center of Pi Day

The "Pie" Study: New survey data reveals 93% of Americans associate "pie" with dessert vs. 56% who associate it with pizza. Apple (24%) ranks as the nation's favorite flavor.

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pi Day (3.14) is typically heralded by pizza promotions, but new survey data shows that when it comes to "pi(e)," most Americans think of sweet treats. Plugrà® Premium European Style Butter surveyed over 2,500 Americans and found 93 percent associate "pie" (a lot or somewhat) with a baked dessert, indicating the culinary heart of the holiday may actually be in the pastry kitchen.

To celebrate Pi Day (3.14), Plugrà® Premium European-Style Butter is launching a national sweepstakes at winplugrabutter.com through March 21, offering fans a chance to win free butter for a year and gourmet prizes from New York City’s Little Pie Company. View PDF Plugrà® Premium European Style Butter surveyed over 2,500 Americans and found 93 percent associate "pie" with a baked dessert, indicating the culinary heart of the holiday may actually be in the pastry kitchen.

The findings prompted Plugrà to make the case for pie done right. Slow churned and perfectly balanced with 82% butterfat - the European standard - Plugrà butter helps deliver the rich tasting, flaky crusts that serve as the foundation for the most exceptional pies.

Craft with Confidence - and Win Free Butter for a Year

With the pizza-versus-pie debate settled, Plugrà is turning the focus to what matters most: baking with confidence. From March 1 through March 21, fans can visit winplugrabutter.com for a chance to win one of 314 instant-win prizes of one pound of free Plugrà butter. Five Grand Prize winners will receive free Plugrà butter for a year and a scratch-baked pie from New York City's iconic Little Pie Company delivered to their door, exclusive swag, and six months of curated "Pie of the Month" recipes.

More survey data "by the slice:"

Pie Icons: Among those who eat pie, Apple (24%) is the core pie champion, followed by Pumpkin and Pecan (both 14%).

To help inspire home cooks to make everyday Pi Day, Plugrà partnered with celebrity chef and cookbook author Claire Robinson for her baking secrets. "No matter what's inside, a great pie is all about the crust," says Robinson. "When it comes to your ingredients, quality is everything. Plugrà's slow churn process is my non-negotiable secret."

Chef Claire's secrets for foolproof pies:

Keep Ingredients Cold: The "golden rule" is to keep the butter and water as cold as possible to create steam pockets during baking, which results in a lighter, flakier texture.

"Great results, on Pi Day and every day, start with the best ingredients," says Jenny Mehlman, Senior Director of Marketing at Dairy Farmers of America. "That's why Plugrà is trusted by the professionals. Our butter is made to the European standard to help home bakers achieve bakery level results at home."

Visit plugra.com for chef-inspired recipes for pies, pastries and savory dishes along with where to find Plugrà butter near you.

About Plugrà®

Plugrà® Premium European Style Butter, made in America, was developed to meet professional chefs' standards and is recommended by chefs today. Plugrà is slow churned and made with 82% butterfat, creating a butter that blends smoothly into dough and bakes into flaky crusts. Plugrà is a farmer-owned brand of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a leading global dairy cooperative owned by more than 10,000 family dairy farmers. To learn more about Plugrà®, please visit www.plugra.com.

Survey Methodology:

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2,504 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 16th - 20th January 2026. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of America