Plume and Chateau Capital Unlock $500M+ Private Market Investments for Global Investors

Plume Network

Dec 11, 2024, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume Network, the first fully integrated L1 modular blockchain focused on Real World Asset Finance (RWAfi), has partnered with Chateau Capital, a DeFi protocol bridging Wall Street and DeFi, to unlock access to elite private market investments. Together, they're breaking barriers to offer investors around the globe institutional-grade opportunities in pre-IPO shares, private equity, hedge fund strategies, and more — starting at just $1.

Private Market Made Accessible

This collaboration is setting a new standard for investment accessibility. By combining Chateau Capital's protocol with Plume's modular blockchain infrastructure, the partnership tokenizes traditionally illiquid assets into fully composable ERC20 tokens. This innovation enables secure, compliant, and liquid investments in markets previously dominated by institutional players.

"This partnership represents a monumental step toward democratizing Private Markets" said Hao Jun Tan, CEO of Chateau Capital. "Through this integration, anyone can access elite private market deals via tokenized assets built for the DeFi era."

Key Offerings

The initial lineup of premium investments includes:

  • Pre-IPO shares in top-tier tech companies like Circle, Anthropic, OpenAI, Zipline, and ByteDance
  • Exclusive on chain access to hedge fund for institutional returns
  • AI-focused investment funds tapping into the hottest sector in tech
  • Private Credit and Distressed debt opportunities
  • Private equity positions in world-class businesses

Empowering Investors Through Innovation

By marrying innovative blockchain technology with a robust financial framework, Plume and Chateau Capital are revolutionizing private market investments by delivering a uniquely investor-friendly experience built on:

  • Affordability: Minimum investments starting at just $1
  • Flexibility: Fully composable ERC20 tokens that simplify trading and management
  • Security: Institutional-grade safeguards for peace of mind
  • Compliance: A globally accessible framework that adheres to regulatory standards
  • Liquidity: Instant trading capabilities for tokenized assets

"Chateau Capital is tearing down the walls of traditional finance," said Chris Yin, CEO of Plume. "This partnership aligns with Plume's vision of making global markets truly inclusive, transforming the way investors interact with RWAs."

About Chateau Capital

Chateau Capital is a trailblazer in democratizing Wall Street, offering access to premium private market deals starting at just $1 USDC. Its regulated platform bridges the gap between institutional-grade investments and DeFi, enabling a new generation of investors to grow their wealth. Sign up for the waitlist for Chateau's private beta: https://www.chateau.capital

X | Telegram

About Plume

Plume is the first fully integrated L1 modular blockchain focused on RWAfi, offering a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real-world assets. With 180+ projects on its private devnet, Plume provides an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, simplifying asset onboarding and enabling seamless DeFi integration for RWAs. Learn more at https://www.plumenetwork.xyz/ or contact [email protected].

