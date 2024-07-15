Plume Launches Testnet Campaign to Redefine RWAs

Plume, the first modular EVM Layer 2, partners with Bitget Wallet and Supra to simplify tokenizing and transacting with RWAs beyond those institutionalized

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume , the first modular EVM Layer-2 built to bring any real-world asset (RWA) onchain, launches its testnet with Celestia underneath with support from partners including Bitget Wallet and Supra . The ecosystem opens a new venue where crypto natives as well as traditional finance participants can get exposure to, invest, or utilize all forms of RWAs from real estate, collectibles, alternative assets, and more.

Plume is a public, permissionless ecosystem that simplifies the process of both building as well as interacting with RWAs. Plume offers an end-to-end integrated technology stack that is optimized for bringing all things in the real world onchain/offchain—both through the tokenization of assets as well as through bringing all forms of real world data onchain as well. Projects can easily deploy any type of asset or market on Plume by leveraging their compliant technology stack and also accessing their strong crypto native community.

Chris Yin, CEO and Co-founder of Plume, commented on today's news, "Plume's testnet launch is a major unveiling of a future where the real world fully converges with web3. Plume combines the best of both worlds—institutional grade compliance with a crypto native experience to build a home for all RWA participants from the largest financial institutions to retail. We are working with some of the most exciting projects to redefine what RWAs mean through building synthetic or tokenization of all assets from real estate, collectibles, and even more esoteric things like economic data."

Major financial institutions are shifting to making RWAs available on public chains proving these 100+ projects have been building on Plume since infancy.

"We're pumped to work with Plume for their testnet and Task2Get campaign to see our ecosystem grow," said Benjamin Liang, Head of BD of Bitget Wallet. "With some simple interaction, you can rank up while earning points by engaging with their campaign. We're especially excited about the potential of real world assets (RWAs) in the space, and we are excited to see how the Plume community embraces this opportunity."

Central to Plume's mission is its robust global community. Early participants—the first "Plume Goons"—will enjoy rewards from the RWA-focused network's campaign, Plume Goon's Epic Adventure: Season 1 for their ongoing commitment. Users can earn points through the Plume Miles system as they complete various quests, refer friends, and engage with the network before the public launch. Users can garner additional points by minting commemorative Plume Goon NFTs with rarity correlated to value. This is a hands-on opportunity for the community to build Plume's ecosystem by interacting with various projects to unlock exclusive benefits upon reaching certain Miles. Interactions with projects will be documented in exclusive passports. Users can track their progress in real-time on the leaderboard.

To learn more about Plume, and to join the testnet campaign, visit their website: https://www.plumenetwork.xyz/testnet .More details on the Plume Goons rewards program are in this blog.

About Plume

Plume is the first modular EVM L2 blockchain dedicated for all real-world assets (RWAs) that integrates asset tokenization and compliance providers directly into the chain. Plume's mission is to simplify the convoluted processes of RWA project deployment and offer investors a blockchain ecosystem to cross-pollinate and invest in various RWAs. In addition, Plume enables RWA composability through its thriving DeFi applications and provides access to high-quality buyers to increase liquidity for all tokenized RWAs. To learn more about Plume, visit https://www.plumenetwork.xyz/

Media Contact

M Group Strategic Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Plume Network