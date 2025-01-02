Plume Network Launches $25 Million RWAfi Ecosystem Fund to Accelerate Real World Asset Tokenization and Innovation

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume Network, the first full-stack modular Layer-1 blockchain platform focusing on Real World Asset Finance (RWAfi), has announced a $25 Million RWAfi Ecosystem Fund to support the tokenization of real world assets and early-stage RWAfi projects on its platform.

The initiative aims to advance RWA tokenization and address the growing interest in DeFi solutions that incorporate real world assets including treasuries, GPUs, luxury goods, and private credit.

The fund has received backing from several leading investors, including Galaxy Digital, Superscrypt, Reciprocal Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Hashkey, Selini, and Manifold, who will provide financial support and strategic guidance to help develop the Plume RWAfi ecosystem.

Chris Yin, CEO of Plume, stated, "The RWAfi Ecosystem Fund represents an important step forward for both Plume and RWA-focused DeFi. Bringing real world assets onchain unlocks tremendous value and new use cases across multiple industries and markets. Our partners' backing will help us support teams driving this innovation."

The fund will provide capital investment, strategic go-to-market support, and strategic guidance to projects, utilizing Plume's network and infrastructure to support ventures across various RWAfi sectors.

Focus Areas for the RWAfi Ecosystem Fund include:

Innovative RWAfi Products : Development of complex, yield-bearing stable assets that integrate RWAs across DeFi applications, including private credit, insurance products, royalty assets, infrastructure projects, AI/GPU resources, capital infrastructure, investment funds, and collectibles.

: Development of complex, yield-bearing stable assets that integrate RWAs across applications, including private credit, insurance products, royalty assets, infrastructure projects, AI/GPU resources, capital infrastructure, investment funds, and collectibles. Vertically Integrated Ecosystems : Projects that contribute to Plume's full-stack, modular ecosystem to facilitate connectivity between assets, applications, and users.

: Projects that contribute to Plume's full-stack, modular ecosystem to facilitate connectivity between assets, applications, and users. Global Accessibility and Retail Adoption : Supporting projects that develop products suitable for both developed and emerging markets, following established stablecoin adoption patterns.

: Supporting projects that develop products suitable for both developed and emerging markets, following established adoption patterns. Institutional Integration : Backing ventures that work on institutional adoption through partnerships with neobanks and fintechs, emphasizing compliant onchain asset distribution.

: Backing ventures that work on institutional adoption through partnerships with neobanks and fintechs, emphasizing compliant onchain asset distribution. Cross-Chain Interoperability: Supporting projects that work on efficient RWA distribution and scaling across different blockchain networks.

The fund is currently reviewing applications from pre-seed and seed-stage founders working in RWA and DeFi, particularly those focused on tokenization, infrastructure, and compliance solutions.

Interested teams can learn more and apply by visiting https://forms.plumenetwork.xyz/eco-fund .

About Plume Network

Plume is the first public L1 blockchain purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets. With 180+ projects building on the network, Plume offers a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real-world assets. Coupled with an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, Plume simplifies asset onboarding and enables seamless DeFi integration for RWAs so anyone can tokenize real world assets, distribute them globally, and make them useful for native crypto users.

Learn more at https://www.plumenetwork.xyz or contact [email protected]

SOURCE Plume Network