Plume Network Taps Ondo Finance to Broaden RWAfi Ecosystem with Tokenized US Treasuries

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ondo Finance, renowned for its institutional-grade financial products on the blockchain, and Plume Network, the first fully integrated and modular layer-1 blockchain designed for Real World Asset Finance (RWAfi), are excited to announce plans to expand the use cases of RWAfi by natively issuing Ondo's Tokenized US Treasuries products on the Plume Network, including United States Dollar Yield (USDY), Ondo's US Treasuries-backed yieldcoin.

This collaboration combines Ondo's expertise in institutional-grade DeFi products and asset management with Plume's blockchain infrastructure tailored to RWA projects, protocols, and capital providers. Together, the relationship aims to simplify onboarding for RWAs and streamline capital integration via RWAfi-specific features. With over $450M in TVL across 8 blockchains, USDY currently offers a 4.65% APY and will enable global (non-US) individual and institutional investors on Plume to access the utility of stablecoins combined with yield generation secured by US Treasuries.

Accelerating RWAfi Adoption

Plume has established itself as a pioneer in RWAfi, facilitating asset tokenization and integrating capital and compliance providers directly within its blockchain infrastructure. With support for over 180 RWAfi projects in development, Plume offers a secure and cost-efficient ecosystem for RWAfi-focused entities and asset issuers.

"Our mission at Plume is to construct a composable financial ecosystem that enables seamless trading of real world assets," said Chris Yin, CEO at Plume. "Integrating Ondo into our ecosystem allows us to offer investors a comprehensive platform for investment diversification across various RWAs, further accelerating the development process for RWAfi-focused entities."

Enhancing Accessibility and Compliance

Ondo Finance is dedicated to making institutional-grade financial products and services accessible to everyone. By combining blockchain technology with best practices from traditional finance—including investor protections, transparency, legal and regulatory compliance—Ondo creates and manages tokenized financial products while developing decentralized finance protocols.

The collaboration will focus on expanding the use cases of RWAfi for USDY, bringing a composable, yield-bearing asset to a nascent RWA ecosystem to create new opportunities for users and issuers alike.

"We are excited to integrate our US Treasuries products into the Plume ecosystem, given the clear success of RWAfi being shepherded by the Plume Network," said Katie Wheeler, VP of Partnerships at Ondo. "Plume is creating a network effect of opportunities for RWA issuance, and having a composable, yield-bearing asset to power this economy is a boon for both the asset utility and the ecosystem as a whole."

Integrating Proven RWAfi Leadership

The teams at Ondo Finance and Plume Network include professionals with extensive experience from globally recognized institutions such as JP Morgan, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey & Co., Coinbase, Robinhood, LayerZero, Binance, and dYdX. This exceptional blend of traditional finance and blockchain expertise equips the partnership with the strategic acumen and technical know-how to address the evolving needs of the RWAfi ecosystem. By uniting these seasoned leaders, Ondo and Plume are uniquely positioned to deliver state-of-the-art solutions and unlock new opportunities in real-world asset finance.

About Ondo Finance

Ondo Finance is a web3 native technology and asset management company that is building towards an open and more accessible financial system by launching institutional-grade assets, services and infrastructure on public blockchains. Ondo's first core products are tokenized cash equivalents that deliver very low risk, high quality yield from US Treasuries, money market funds and similar instruments, offering onchain investors an alternative to stablecoins where holders rather than issuers earn the vast majority of the underlying asset yield. For more information, visit https://www.ondo.finance and https://www.ondo.finance/usdy

About Plume

Plume is the first fully integrated L1 modular blockchain focused on RWAfi, offering a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real-world assets. With 180+ projects on its private devnet, Plume provides an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, simplifying asset onboarding and enabling seamless DeFi integration for RWAs. Learn more at plumenetwork.xyz or contact [email protected].

