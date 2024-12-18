Plume Raises $20M Series A from Brevan Howard Digital, Haun Ventures, Galaxy Ventures, Lightspeed Faction

Plume aims to bring real world tokenization onchain to build out RWAfi ecosystem

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume , the first fully integrated modular Layer-1 blockchain focused on Real World Asset Finance (RWAfi), today announced the closing of a $20M Series A funding round from Brevan Howard Digital, Haun Ventures, Galaxy Ventures, Lightspeed Faction, Superscrypt, Hashkey, Laser Digital (Nomura Group), A Capital, 280 Capital, SV Angel, Reciprocal Ventures, and others, showcasing strong industry conviction from crypto-native and traditional finance investors in Plume's vision of an onchain RWAfi ecosystem.

Since its seed round, Plume has seen explosive growth with over 180 protocols building in its ecosystem, representing over $4B in assets. The network's recently concluded 8-week testnet boasted over 18M wallets, 3.75M actives, and over 280M transactions. Additionally, Plume's recent pre-deposit campaign was oversubscribed with more than $30M filled in less than 90 minutes, building momentum ahead of its mainnet launch.

At the helm of RWAfi, Plume builds infrastructure that makes it easy to interact with the real world onchain. Plume is both the easiest place to bring real world assets from the real world onchain with products like Plume Arc (modular tokenization engine), Plume Nexus (real world data provider), and as well as interact with those assets on Plume's EVM blockchain. On Plume, users can seamlessly swap, trade, and speculate on real world assets just as easily as they can when interacting with crypto native assets. Whether it's earning real yield from holding oil royalties, putting that into a lending market to loop against it, or putting those tokens into a perps dex – Plume is the only place where users can permissionlessly access the real world via crypto rails.

"RWAs have always had tremendous onchain demand, but historically the infrastructure to bring these assets onchain just hasn't existed," said Chris Yin, cofounder and CEO of Plume. "Just look at the original RWA, the stablecoin – it's one of the best products in crypto for onboarding new users. But the key to adoption, however, is the ecosystem and user experience – while stables have nailed it, the rest of RWAs have not. So now with Plume, asset issuers of all kinds can become crypto native builders. Through our technology and ecosystem, we plug them directly into our community, ecosystem, and liquidity and all in an open, permissionless, and composable way."

The funds raised in this round will accelerate Plume's commitment to creating the first L1 RWA blockchain for crypto-natives and institutions while supporting new applications and products in emerging markets built on Plume, furthering its mission of bringing the real world onchain for everyone from crypto natives to the largest financial institutions.

"The Plume approach to RWA leverages the unique capabilities of DeFi-native blockchain rails and combines it with their deep understanding of the incentives that drive traditional financial institutions and net new users to come onchain, especially in emerging markets. It's exciting to see alternative investment classes such as carbon credits, specialty finance products, and GPUs brought onchain via Plume that are not easily accessible to investors today," said Will Nuelle, General Partner of Galaxy Ventures.

Plume aims to unlock the untapped potential of physical assets and economic data to create opportunities for real yield, sustainable growth, and global accessibility. Users will be able to access Plume on mainnet launch starting early next year.

About Plume

Plume is the first fully integrated L1 modular blockchain focused on RWAfi, offering a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real-world assets. With 180+ projects on its private devnet, Plume provides an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, simplifying asset onboarding and enabling seamless DeFi integration for RWAs. Learn more at https://www.plumenetwork.xyz/ or contact [email protected] .

