Pluralsight and Elice Partner to Accelerate Digital Skills Development and Technology Expertise in Korea

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced a strategic partnership with Elice, a leading Edtech company in Korea. Through this partnership, Elice will leverage Pluralsight's hands-on, immersive and domain-specific technology learning content as a strategic complement to Elice's existing online learning offerings currently available in Korea. Pluralsight content will be offered through Elice's LXP platform and translated and localized using Elice's proprietary AI technology.

Elice logo Elice and Pluralsight leadership at signing ceremony.

With the pace of technology-driven business transformation accelerating rapidly, Korea is facing a massive digital skill shortage particularly impacting Asia's dominant, hardware-focused organizations. According to a 2022 survey conducted by consulting firm AlphaBeta and commissioned by Amazon Web Services (AWS), there is high demand for employers in Korea to train workers on digital skills, especially those related to cloud and the much needed advancement of software based innovation, yet the current pace of training is not keeping up. This is problematic given that the study found that, by 2025, the average worker in the region will need to gain 7 new digital skills to keep pace with technological change.

Elice, founded through the artificial intelligence lab at the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), aims to address this challenge and foster digital talent across the country. The company provides some of the APAC region's largest companies with its Elice LXP, an AI and ML equipped platform to help usher in the education necessary for digital transformations. Elice has captured the interest of Korea's largest conglomerates, including SK and LG, both of which are moving quickly to adopt the Elice LXP to help advance their team's digital skills to better compete in today's business climate.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Elice to accelerate digital skills for learners across Korea," said Christopher Oliver, Executive Vice President of Channels and Services at Pluralsight. "This partnership allows us to bring our technology learning content to an entirely new market and we look forward to working with Elice to develop and grow the technology skills and capabilities of Korea's workforce."

Leveraging Pluralsight's world class technology learning content and experiences, Elice will introduce training courses in areas that will be crucial to future innovation in Korea including cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Elice customers will also have access to AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and other certification preparation courses which are often less accessible across Korea and greater APAC.

"Technology is evolving at lightning speed and we must equip our learners with the digital skills they need so that Korea is seen as a source of innovation and digital talent," said Jae Won Kim, Chief Executive Officer at Elice. "We have been impressed with the learning content produced by Pluralsight's in-house authors and vetted technology experts and look forward to introducing it to the Korean market."

Pluralsight is a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses. For more information on how Pluralsight is helping close skills gaps and build better technology teams, please visit www.pluralsight.com.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com.

About Elice

Founded in 2015, Elice Inc. is an educational training platform company that implements a VR training environment for education and provides customized training solutions with Elice LXP, the first educational training platform in Korea to apply AI technology to education. It offers customized DX training to 1,100 customers, including large companies, universities, and government and public institutions.

